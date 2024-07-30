Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai Partners with TeamLease EdTech to Launch Advanced eMasters Programs

The Indian Institute of Technology, Bhilai and TeamLease EdTech announced a significant partnership to launch three pioneering eMasters programs: ‘eMasters in Advanced Electrical Vehicle Systems’, ‘eMasters in Applied Mechatronics and Robotics’, and ‘eMasters in Data Science & Data Analytics’. This initiative, developed in collaboration with TeamLease EdTech, is designed to equip working professionals with advanced skills to lead innovation in these rapidly evolving fields.

These two-year programs offer a comprehensive curriculum covering the essentials of each specialized field, tailored to meet the demands of today’s industry and delivered through TeamLease EdTech’s innovative learning management platform. Through this partnership, IIT Bhilai and TeamLease EdTech are committed to providing education that is not only relevant but also transformative, enabling students to excel in their careers and contribute to the advancement of their industries.

In today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape, the demand for skilled professionals in data science, robotics, mechatronics, and electric vehicle (EV) technology is experiencing significant growth across diverse sectors. Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and electric vehicles are creating a wealth of opportunities for those with advanced technical skills. As a result, the job market is expanding, particularly in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and transportation. These Executive programs, through a mix of Virtual Live lectures, Hands-on practical experience, and Industry Projects, will equip mid-career professionals with the knowledge and experience to transition into these high-demand job roles.

Prof. Dr. Rajiv Prakash, Director of IIT Bhilai shared his vision, “Students entering these programs stand to gain immensely, not only in terms of acquiring advanced knowledge and skills in high-demand areas such as EV technology, robotics, mechatronics, and data analytics but also in enhancing their overall employability. Through this partnership, we intend to provide our learners with a highly immersive learning experience. These online eMasters programs are mainly targeted toward working professionals and those learners who cannot dedicate full time to undergoing master’s programs and their jobs. Also, eMasters courses include dedicated in-campus modules that offer students physical learning experience in an IIT environment and hands-on laboratory sessions. I believe these courses provide nearly a ‘full-time’ learning experience. Each course perfectly blends theory, practicals, and real-life industrial case studies. Moreover, as these courses cover cutting-edge and emerging technologies, they are delivered by esteemed IIT faculty members and industry experts.”

Shantanu Rooj, Founder & CEO of TeamLease EdTech, stated, ” This collaboration is geared towards upskilling seasoned professionals, aiming to refine their competencies in these high-demand fields. These Executive Masters Programs are meticulously designed to bridge existing skill gaps, transforming experienced professionals into industry leaders who are poised to spearhead innovation and contribute decisively to sectors crucial for India’s move towards sustainable transport solutions and technological advancements. Our partnership with IIT Bhilai is a milestone event in our efforts towards Making India Employable.”