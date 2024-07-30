Canadian Wood organizes a Seminar in Kochi, Kerala – A Gateway to Sustainability and Versatility

The British Columbia (B.C.) provincial government’s crown corporation, Forestry Innovation Consulting India Pvt Ltd (FII India), popularly known as Canadian Wood, hosted an insightful and successful seminar in Kochi. Based on the theme, ‘Canadian Wood – A Gateway to Sustainability and Versatility’, the seminar was a resounding success, leaving attendees inspired and equipped with valuable knowledge about the benefits and applications of its responsibly sourced wood offerings. The exclusive event, which took place at Radisson Blu, attracted a diverse audience of architects, designers, builders, and wood enthusiasts from across Kerala.

Mr. Pranesh Chhibber, Country Director of Canadian Wood, set the stage with his opening remarks, emphasizing the importance of sustainable practices in B.C. Canada for the wood industry. He shared his insights on how Canadian Wood is committed to promoting eco-friendly and versatile wood solutions that cater to a wide range of applications for construction and design needs. The seminar also featured presentations from Canadian Wood experts, Dr Jimmy Thomas, Assistant Director-Technical Services, Canadian Wood, and Mr. Ritesh Kumar, Assistant Director, Business Development, Canadian Wood. They delved into the different aspects and advantages of using Canadian Wood species in construction and design, highlighting its sustainability, durability, and versatility and technical aspects.

Dr Jimmy Thomas delved into the technical aspects of wood sustainability. His presentation highlighted the environmental benefits of using certified wood species and showcased innovative applications in sustainable construction projects worldwide. Mr. Ritesh Kumar, on the other hand, focussed on Canadian Wood’s five distinct wood species from B.C. Canada and the versatility of the species, presenting case studies that demonstrate the adaptability in various architectural and design contexts – right from residential to commercial projects. The session proved enlightening for attendees, who left with invaluable insights into responsibly sourced wood and its positive impact on the environment and health.

Mr. Pranesh Chhibber, Country Director of Canadian Wood shared, “Kochi is a significant market, and it was encouraging to see such a well-versed audience in the concept of sustainability. The experience of the seminar was both good and productive, with attendees actively engaging and showing a keen interest in Canadian Wood’s responsibly sourced wood offerings. It’s evident that there is a growing appreciation for sustainable and versatile wood solutions in the region, and we are excited to continue fostering this eco-friendly approach in the wood industry.”Top of Form

The seminar also featured interactive Q-A sessions, where participants explored different Canadian Wood species and learn about their unique properties and characteristics. These sessions fostered valuable networking opportunities, allowing industry professionals to exchange ideas and explore potential collaborations.

FII largely promotes five wood species in India that are sourced from the sustainably managed forests of B.C., Canada. These five species, namely Douglas, Western Hemlock, Western Red Cedar, Yellow Cedar and Spruce-Pine-Fir (SPF), are recommended for different applications. They are available in 17 cities across India through a strong network of 29+ stockists.