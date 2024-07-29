Spend a Cultural Afternoon at the Aguad Port & Jail Complex

Located in Candolim, Aguad Port & Jail Complex has experienced a spectacular metamorphosis into a vibrant historical and culture centre, emerging as a clear venue winner to spend a day at, especially during the monsoons.

The premises play host to an array of art and culture exhibits, some housed within erstwhile jail cells, that comprehensively capture Goa’s history. Reached through a distinctive shoreline and pier, (weather permitting) Aguad is a fusion of modern and historical elements, such as a state-of-the-art digital museum, the Aguad Interactive Museum (AIM) that comprehensively captures stories of Goa – the land and the people. There are also three curated exhibitions on display at Aguad – ‘Indian Fashion, Timeless Elegance’ – which celebrates intricate craftsmanship, ‘Sahita Chitravali’, where the worlds of literature and art blend, and ‘Kamal’ – which connects visitors with India’s culturally versatile flower, the lotus.

In what was once the kaal kothri of the jail complex now stands a plush documentary screening theatre, the immersive Aguad Cinema, that runs films on the forts of Goa and the freedom struggle daily. For those interested in a deep-dive into history, there are heritage walks conducted daily (weather permitting) through the complex.

There is no shortage of events either, at this versatile venue. From jazz festivals and fetes, to art exhibitions and fashion shows, the picturesque setting of the iconic Port & Jail Complex has been abuzz with a plethora of events, especially in the months leading up to Christmas. Locals and tourists alike get a novel experience each time they visit Aguad. There are also varied workshops, from learning Warli and rock art, to self-development ones, that are hosted at Aguad during the monsoons.

Over and above the museum and exhibits, Aguad has several dining options to choose from, from coffee shops to bistros. All in all, the venue serves as a one-stop shop for all creative expressions, with their gates open daily from 10:00 AM up to 8:00 PM, allowing you to spend the better part of your day there while giving you a cultural experience unlike any other.

ABOUT AGUAD –

Located in Candolim, Goa is Aguad at the base of Sinquerim Hill, a 400-year-old Portuguese Jail Complex with a state-of-the-art museum, the Aguad Interactive Museum (AIM), a unique showcase of Goa’s rich cultural heritage. Aguad, a contemporary hub from time to time hosts historic and cultural exhibits. Aguad is home to a plethora of F&B joints to suit every palate and pocket. Restaurants like Black Sheep Bistro, Motley Brew, Namaste Chai and D-Sailor with expansive views of Mandovi Bay and the Arabian Sea have their doors opened to welcome folks to the refurbished contemporary hub.