Mahajan Imaging & Labs Introduces AI enabled Advanced Cardiac Screening and Head to Toe Imaging with Cutting-Edge Low Dose Dual Energy Spectral CT Scanner

Mahajan Imaging & Labs, a leader in imaging and diagnostic services, , is pleased to announce the addition of a state-of-the-art Dual Energy Spectral CT Scanner, to their Gurugram centre. The Dual Energy CT Scanner is equipped with exceptional technology designed to guarantee precise and accurate diagnoses across a diverse spectrum of medical conditions with a remarkable rotation speed of just 0.3 seconds. This means patients can get their scans done quickly without compromising the quality of the images.

One of the key benefits for patients is the low radiation exposure. The scanner uses ultra-low-dose protocols, which are especially beneficial preventive cardiac scans and for scanning for children, minimizing exposure to radiation during scans. It also features AI-enabled advanced software that enhances early disease detection, particularly notable in cardiac screening. The CT Scanner reduces the radiation dose for cardiac patients by up to 85%, making it much safer for individuals undergoing heart-related scans. The unique ultra-fast, high-definition Dual-Energy CT scan provides spectral analysis of body tissues and disease states, adding a new dimension to routine CT imaging. This leads to better lesion characterization and tissue analysis non-invasively.

While addressing the launch, Dr Harsh Mahajan, Chairman & Founder & Chief Radiologist, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, said, “These innovations underscore our commitment to advancing healthcare through the best technology. Leveraging Artificial Intelligence, the scanner promises improved diagnostic accuracy and efficiency, aiming to improve patient outcomes and healthcare delivery. The CT Scanner offers superior image quality with high-definition ultra thin images and the best spatial resolution, enabling doctors to make more accurate diagnoses. This is particularly crucial for detecting and analyzing even the smallest details in the body. Moreover, the automated post-processing feature of the scanner ensures quick and accurate diagnoses, aiding doctors in making prompt medical decisions. Additionally, this machine requires a lesser quantity of intravenous contrast injection, enhancing patient safety.”

Dr Shelly Mahajan, Lab Director and Clinical Lead, Mahajan Imaging & Labs, highlighted that “The new Dual Energy Spectral CT Scanner is another step towards our vision of integrated diagnostics as now we offer all imaging, blood tests and Genomics to the residents of Gurugram. For cancer patients, the scanner includes advanced oncology tracking applications to monitor and analyze tumors over time. We can now perform advanced CT guided procedures such as Biopsies and FNAC’s to give complete diagnosis. This helps doctors better understand the disease’s progression and the effectiveness of treatments.”