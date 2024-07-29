Cosmo Films To Showcase Innovative Product Range at LabelExpo Americas 2024

Cosmo Films, a global leader in speciality films announces participation in LabelExpo Americas 2024, the premier event for the label and package printing industry. The exhibition will take place from September 10-12, 2024, in Chicago, where Cosmo Films will be showcasing its innovative products and solutions at Stand No. 130.



Cosmo Films will present an array of innovative solutions tailored to meet the evolving needs of the industry. The company will showcase its diverse range of Pressure Sensitive Face stock films, Shrink Sleeve label films, Wraparound Labels and IML Label Films. These films are designed for various applications and ensuring superior print quality and durability. A highlight of Cosmo Films’ display will be the High Barrier Label Film, High Gloss, Matte Coated Films, PVC Free films for Graphic applications. The Company will also showcase it’s diverse range of Cosmo Synthetic Paper (CSP), a durable alternative to traditional paper that excels in commercial printing, tags & labels, retail & packaging, identification & credentials, and outdoor applications.

Speaking about the participation, Sandeep Dutta, President- Overseas Operations Cosmo Films said, “LabelExpo Americas provides a platform for showcasing innovation and fostering industry connections. Our presence here highlights Cosmo Films’ commitment to the Americas market where we have a strong presence with local warehousing and distribution and continue to innovate to meet evolving market demands. We’re excited to present our focused product portfolio to the North American market, demonstrating our expertise in labels, synthetic paper, lamination, and packaging solutions.”