Outdoor Cap Joins ASI Top 40 for Third Year

Outdoor Cap is so grateful to have joined the Counselor Top 40 Supplier for the third year in a row. They attribute this success to their customers!

At ASI Chicago’s 59th Annual Counselor Awards banquet, Outdoor Cap joined the Counselor Top 40 Supplier for the third year in a row. The banquet on July 26 was attended by our Head of Sales, Promotional Products, Jamie Jeter and our Director of Strategic Accounts, Jenny Straub.

“Being recognized as a Top 40 Supplier in our industry is always a huge honor,” said Jamie Jeter, Head of Sales for Promotional Products.

2024 is Outdoor Cap’s third year in a row on ASI’s Top 40 Suppliers list. With a focus on customer service enhancements, new domestic decoration techniques, and providing high-quality on-trend headwear; Outdoor Cap is positioning itself as the number one choice for headwear needs in the promotional products industry and beyond.

View all the Counselor Award winners as well as the full list of ASI Top 40 Suppliers and Top 40 Distributors.

About Outdoor Cap Company, Inc.

Outdoor Cap Company, Inc. has serviced the needs of the headwear industry for over 45 years in Team, Promotional Products, and Retail markets. We strive to offer exceptional customer service through every step of the buying process and innovation in our quality headwear offerings. Our corporate campus is based in Bentonville, Ark., with a factory and distribution centers in Arkansas, California, and Texas.