BOSS Shakes Up Outsource Accounting With Fixed-Fees to Rid Risk for Aussie Firms

With 20 years experience in accounting outsourcing, BOSS offers practices a fixed-fee service for every job, essentially removing budget overruns and multiple write-offs.

Like many practices, there are specific times within each fiscal year when workloads significantly escalate. During these peak periods, the contributions of in-house accountants can be highly valuable. Simultaneously, it is also during such busy intervals that outsourcing accounting staff can offer considerable support and relief.

One of the key advantages offered by BOSS to firms through outsourcing is the provision of fixed fees for each project. A significant benefit of engaging a BOSS outsourced accountant is the opportunity to agree upon the cost of services prior to commencement. This approach effectively eliminates unforeseen budget overruns, marking a transformative shift in financial management practices. We refer to this offering as our Freedom Service.

Mr. Court, Client Relationship and Marketing Manager at BOSS, states: “For the past two decades, I have frequently encountered challenges faced by Australian accounting firms concerning persistent budget overruns within their firms. These issues are often correlated with client billing practices within the industry. The Freedom Service offered by BOSS addresses this concern by establishing a predetermined price in collaboration with clients before commencing any work. This approach ensures that clients are fully informed of their financial commitments prior to proceeding and prevents expenditures on client acquisition from being adversely impacted by write-offs.

The experienced team at BOSS specialises in Self-Managed Super Funds (SMSF), Individual Tax Returns (ITR), financial statements, company tax returns, trusts, Business Activity Statements (BAS), among other services. With an assurance of up to 50 hours of jobs per month available through our service offerings, we provide a straightforward solution for prospects interested in integrating outsourcing into their practices.”

Clients commit to a minimum of 50 hours of work each month, enabling their firms to benefit from engaging an accountant, bookkeeper, or professional SMSF staff. Furthermore, clients consistently receive the same dedicated accountant for all of their work.

While the primary focus of the Freedom Service is to eliminate financial write-offs associated with accounting work for firms, BOSS provides additional features that enhance its value proposition. The service is characterised by the absence of start-up costs, exit fees, and any hidden charges. Furthermore, it allows firms to integrate supplementary outsourced accountants into their in-house teams during peak periods throughout the year. BOSS has strategically designed a service that significantly benefits Australian accounting practices.

About BOSS, BACK OFFICE SHARED SERVICES PTY LTD

BOSS (Back Office Shared Services Pty Ltd) was founded in 2004 to provide skilled accountants and bookkeepers on a full-time, part-time and casual basis to commercial enterprises, accounting and financial services firms in Australia.

BOSS India is a subsidiary of BOSS Australia and runs just like an ultra-modern paperless Australian public practice because the Director and Accountancy Practice Principal, Peter Vickers, has been operating his own successful Australian public practice for over twenty years.