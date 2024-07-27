Sociapa Bags the Digital and Creative Mandate for Creamy Foods Limited – Madhusudan, a Dairy Brand Since 1991

Sociapa, a leading marketing agency renowned for its innovative approach, is proud to announce its latest success in bagging the digital and creative mandate for Creamy Foods Limited – Madhusudan, a renowned dairy brand established in 1991. This new partnership signifies a major step forward in Sociapa’s mission to revolutionize the digital and the creative aspect of the Brand.

Madhusudan primarily known for its traditional & premium dairy products, has been a trusted name in the industry for over three decades. With a rich portfolio that includes fresh Ghee, Milk, Curd, Paneer & other dairy products, Madhusudan continues to set the standard in the dairy industry.

Mr. Dheeraj Raj, Founder of Sociapa, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, “We are extremely excited to partner with Creamy Foods Limited – Madhusudan, a brand synonymous with dairy excellence. This partnership presents a fantastic opportunity to combine our digital marketing expertise with Madhusudan’s esteemed legacy to create compelling and effective campaigns.”

Echoing the sentiment, Mr. Sandeep Aggarwal, Director and Yash Srivastava, Marketing Head at Creamy Foods Limited – Madhusudan, expressed his optimism for the collaboration, stating, “We are thrilled to work with Sociapa, recognizing their innovative approach and proven success in digital marketing. We look forward to this partnership enhancing our brand presence and engaging with our audience more effectively.”

Sociapa’s services encompass a diverse spectrum of Digital Marketing, Creative & Communication Services, Packaging, Videography and Photography Services. Sociapa has a track record of delivering impactful campaigns for leading brands, including Apis Ramadan Campaign, Mint ChocOn’s association with Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor, and successful influencer campaigns featuring prominent figures like Chef Ranveer Brar and comedian Zakir Khan. Noteworthy endeavors include the Ramadan campaign for Apis honey and the Unity Run campaign with Milind Soman as the brand ambassador, garnering widespread acclaim. Their Recent collaborations include projects with Modicare, Pansari Epicure, Luxor Writing Instruments, and Alishaan Basmati Rice, showcasing Sociapa’s prowess in integrating social media marketing, content marketing, website design, video advertising, and influencer campaigns to deliver impactful result