Tony Robbins Debuts Life Management System at Invitation-Only RPM Event

Robbins unveiled his cutting-edge system at an exclusive Rapid Planning Method event in West Palm Beach to help 3,500 live and virtual attendees achieve more, reduce stress and stay focused on what really matters.

As the world’s #1 peak performance coach, Tony Robbins says he wouldn’t enjoy even a fraction of his personal and professional success without applying his trademark Rapid Planning Method (RPM). At a recent RPM event, he shared the secrets of this revolutionary life management method with guests while unveiling the RPM software tool.

The RPM event shows attendees how they can apply deep meaning and purpose to their everyday tasks, ultimately checking off their to-do’s and finding fulfillment throughout their day. The RPM system is a staple of Robbins’ corporate coaching and helps people stop wasting time and start achieving more of what matters most with less stress and greater enjoyment.

“People get the idea that success means working hard all the time, but you don’t have to do it all to get what you want in life,” said Robbins. “The magic lies in doing what is important, not just what is urgent.”

The RPM event took place from July 19-21 at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. Robbins guided an invitation-only audience of 1,000 through the life management system that has framed his success for the past four decades. A limited virtual audience (2,500 attendees) also got in on the intimate access to Robbins.

Robbins gave guests exclusive access and a free 30-day trial to his new RPM software, which replaces clunky paper planners and complicated productivity apps. The software is the culmination of a $3 million personal investment from Robbins. It helps users automate tasks and eliminate distractions, and it holds them accountable for staying focused on what matters most.

Robbins has empowered more than 50 million people through his business and personal life strategies, educational videos, audio programs and live personal development events. He has authored eight internationally bestselling books, four of which became #1 New York Times Best Sellers. His leading titles include MONEY: Master the Game, Unshakeable: Your Financial Freedom Playbook and The Holy Grail of Investing. Fortune dubbed Robbins the “CEO Whisperer,” and for three years running, Worth Magazine named him in the top half of the 100 most powerful global finance titans.

About Tony Robbins

