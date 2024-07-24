SNA Software Introduces “Occam AI” Assistant

Published by @prwirepro on July 22, 2024 July 22, 2024

Jul. 22, 2024 – SNA Software LLC, the maker of the Proteus Envision suite and Envision Transformer ETL solutions, announced today that it has introduced an AI/ML capability with the nom de plume of “Occam AI.”

The initial version of Occam AI will be showcased for the first time with the National Defense Industrial Association’s Integrated Program Management Division’s August 2024 Forum in Bethesda, Maryland. More information will be forthcoming on the time and place of the preview, which will be an invitation-only event.

REVOLUTIONIZE YOUR DATA AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT WITH OCCAM AI

Unlock the full potential of your data and elevate your project management with Occam. This revolutionary AI-powered solution instantly identifies and recommends resolution to data issues, ensuring optimal data integrity. Seamlessly blending cutting-edge AI with deep human expertise, Occam swiftly uncovers hidden patterns and relationships, boosting project efficiency and success. With its high-performance querying engine, explore your data landscape effortlessly and quickly gain unprecedented insights.

The first version of Occam AI will focus on data transformation and quality, which in modern systems underlie the validity of all capabilities related to analysis, visualization, and application of predictive analytics. It is written to leverage the Microsoft Azure AI environment with its ability to quickly process large amounts of data. It also includes a Chatbot interface. Combined with SNA Software’s Microsoft ISV status, and its .NET and SQL Server technologies, it is the go-to for future-proofing your PPM environment.

Future versions of Occam AI, which will be released in successive order are:

1. An analysis of the proper tic-and-tie of disparate but related datasets to provide an assessment of system validity,

2. An analysis of those indicators that are the strongest predictors of project performance and completion,

3. Compliance analysis that references a complete library of project, Earned Value Management, and systems engineering official guidance and public domain best practice materials, and

4. Interdimensional portfolio management across PPM domains and projects to provide both a status and capability analysis of an organization’s investments.

As with all SNA applications, its AI/ML solutions will be delivered as COTS for immediate return-on-investment, and also open to allow for easy customization and expansion.

Expert Insights

Darrell Mesa, lead AI developer and architect at SNA explained, “Occam represents a revolutionary fusion of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and human expertise in project management. By seamlessly blending AI’s unparalleled ability to process vast amounts of data with the nuanced understanding and creative problem-solving skills of human project managers, Occam achieves a synergy that elevates projects to new heights of efficiency and success.”

John Pisano, head of AI QA at SNA, further commented: “Occam will help you find issues in your data, immediately. This cutting-edge solution swiftly identifies data discrepancies to ensure optimal data integrity. By leveraging Occam’s rapid issue detection capabilities, users can instantaneously surface insights with unprecedented precision. Its high-performance querying engine allows users to swiftly explore their data landscape, unearthing previously hidden patterns and relationships that facilitate effective project management. With remarkable responsiveness, Occam effectively unlocks the full potential of your data.”

Matt Pitstick, Chief Technology Officer for SNA noted that “The building block for actionable decision-making and analysis in project management relies on accurate, trustworthy and complete datasets that will facilitate integration across domains and will provide the details for root cause analysis and predictability. Occam eliminates the unproductive and tedious task of ensuring your data conforms to industry standards, is precise, supports cohesive trending and integrates thoroughly, so you can maximize the power of the Proteus Envision Dashboard Apps knowing the information you harness from it is derives from sound data.”

Another step in advancing PPM intelligence and performance

“The challenge to AI and Machine Learning in the project, program, and portfolio management vertical has been sufficiency of good data,” commented SNA CEO Nicholas Pisano. “Unlike our competition, SNA’s applications are agnostic to data, breaking down silos and proprietary barriers that limit data utilization–achieving data openness and transparency. This has provided us with the edge in maximizing the value of AI as applied to data that, absent our solutions, users are dependent on labor-intensive spreadsheets, PowerPoint, and single points of failure, when not otherwise confined to proprietary dead-ends.”

“In addition, unlike general business intelligence or visualization solutions, our software solutions substitute automation for labor, eliminating the need for a team of analysts working for months to capture and condition data. Our applications are compatible with data originating with all major project-focused applications, such as RiskyProject, Microsoft Project, Oracle P6, and Deltek Open Plan, IBM’s DOORS, Atlassian’s JIRA, Deltek’s Cobra, wInsight, and Acumen, and the cutting-edge forProject.”

SNA’s software solutions are open-architecture/open-data solutions, having made it possible for their growing customer base to own their data by removing proprietary limitations and then allowing for deployment of unlimited dashboard applications from a common platform. SNA’s approach is to deliver powerful COTS capability combined with flexible no-code/low-code configuration that aligns with Agile software development principles.

In addition, taking a hybrid approach to project intelligence, SNA also delivers over 80 pre-configured PPM software solutions from its common platform and open data environment, covering integrated cost, schedule, and risk analysis; systems engineering; financial management; government compliance, contract and executive management, and portfolio management.

To find out more about the Occam preview contact us –>

SNA is a certified small veteran-owned business.

OWN THE DATA®

Media Contact

Company Name: SNA Software LLC

Contact Person: Donna Mandigo

City: Orlando

State: FL

Country: United States

Website: https://sna-software.com