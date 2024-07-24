Indy Auto Man Service Center Receives Top Honor from Loc8NearMe for Exceptional Service

We are excited to be acknowledged as one of the leading car service centers in Indianapolis, said Eugene Gorin, co-founder of the Indy Auto Man dealership. This honor reflects our team’s dedication to providing exceptional service and maintaining high customer satisfaction.

Loc8NearMe.com, an independent company that annually evaluates prominent businesses in various cities, conducted a thorough analysis that included categories such as restaurants, grocery stores, banks, beauty salons, gas stations, auto repair shops, and more. The recent results placed Indy Auto Man Service Center at the forefront, awarding it the Best Service Center title and a certificate of excellence.

Victor Figlin, General Manager at Indy Auto Man, expressed his gratitude, stating, Being recognized as one of the best auto repair services in Indianapolis is a tremendous honor for our dealership. We are delighted to receive this acknowledgment from our clients, and I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to every member of our team for their vital contribution to this achievement.

Located in Indianapolis, the Indy Auto Man Auto Center provides a wide range of maintenance and repair services for all vehicle makes and models. Equipped with state-of-the-art tools, high-quality materials, and skilled technicians who undergo regular advanced training, Indy Auto Man is dedicated to ensuring every vehicle receives exceptional care. Their services include routine maintenance like oil changes and wheel alignments, as well as comprehensive repairs for engines, transmissions, chassis, electrical systems, and more. Additionally, the team offers professional maintenance for commercial vans, catering to entrepreneurs specific vehicle needs.

About Loc8NearMe

Loc8NearMe is an online platform designed to help users discover local businesses and services. The platform features an extensive directory across various categories including dining, accommodations, financial services, fuel stations, pharmacies, and more. Users can perform targeted searches or browse categories to find the nearest options. Each listing provides essential details such as contact information, directions, customer reviews, and ratings. Loc8NearMes mission is to simplify the process of locating and engaging with vital services in ones local area.

About Indy Auto Man

Founded in 2008, Indy Auto Man is a premier used auto dealership and repair center in Indianapolis known for its exceptional customer service. The company is committed to innovation, offering online car sales and delivery, along with dynamic pricing for its extensive inventory of over 300 vehicles. The IAM Service Center features a cutting-edge 21-bay facility, fully equipped to deliver top-tier repair and maintenance services to its Indiana clientele.

