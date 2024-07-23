Michael Terence Publishing Announce the Release of “The Magic Slippers” by Paul Philip Studer

About “The Magic Slippers”
Paul Philip Studer was a casualty of his mother’s ambition. His mother wanted him to do the same as his brother Anthony; he was a civil engineer.
Today was the day that the A level results would be posted on the school noticeboard.
Paul passed one A level: Maths – grade E. His parents went mad.
But he survived and went on to have a very good career in the building industry, as a planning surveyor.
Ironically his brother gave up his career in civil engineering and formed a company making kitchens.
