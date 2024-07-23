Bocada Cloud is Now Integrated with HaloPSA

MSPs using Bocada Cloud to monitor their backups can now easily automate backup incident/failure ticketing in their HaloPSA accounts

Bocada LLC has added support in Bocada Cloud for incident ticketing automation with leading Professional Services Automation (PSA) platform HaloPSA, giving Bocada Cloud’s managed service provider (MSP) customers a powerful way to streamline managed backup service delivery and reduce ticket noise.

Bocada Cloud is the SaaS edition of Bocada’s award-winning backup monitoring software and is ideal for MSPs of all sizes to drive customer retention and revenue growth through automated and centralized reporting. The Bocada Cloud offering is designed for easy MSP adoption with features such as a free tier (up to 25 monitored resources), multi-tenant reporting capabilities, pay-as-you-go/grow billing, and now, a HaloPSA ticketing integration.

With this new integration, HaloPSA customers can now use Bocada Cloud to automate backup failure ticket creation within HaloPSA, bringing efficiency to their remediation efforts and centralizing more of their IT operations work within their PSA console.

Bocada Cloud currently supports more than 25 backup products, including Veeam B&R, Veeam for Office 365, Veeam Service Provider Console, Datto, AWS Backup, Azure Backup, Acronis Cyber Cloud, Druva, Rubrik, Cohesity, Commvault, Cove, Redstor, Synology and NetBackup. (See the full list). More connectors are being added regularly.

“MSPs know how critical backups are to their cybersecurity posture and meeting customer SLAs around data security and compliance. Delivering reliable backup performance reports builds customer confidence and drives customer retention in an increasingly competitive managed services landscape. Our new HaloPSA integration is just a first step in making the backup monitoring piece of the puzzle easier for Bocada Cloud customers and Halo customers.” explains Matt Hall, CEO of Bocada. “We are building a product in Bocada Cloud that pushes the boundaries for what is possible in MSP data protection monitoring, and we are incredibly excited to see how Bocada Cloud is changing the game for our customers.”

New users can sign up for Bocada Cloud at ( https://www.bocada.com/bc ); every account includes a 30-day free trial to monitor an unlimited number of resources followed by a free account to monitor up to 25 resources at no cost. To learn more about Bocada Cloud or the new HaloPSA ticketing integration, email us at sales@bocada.com or call +1-425-898-2400.

About Bocada

Bocada LLC, a global IT Automation leader, delivers backup reporting and monitoring solutions that give enterprises and MSPs complete visibility into their backup performance. Bocada provides insight into complex backup environments, enabling IT organizations to save time, automate ongoing reporting activities, and reduce costs. With the largest installed customer base in the Fortune 500, Bocada is the world’s leading provider of backup reporting automation. For more information, visit www.bocada.com.