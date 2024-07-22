LG ELECTRONICS INDIA LAUNCHES “LG LIFE’S GOOD DAYS SALE” CELEBRATING INNOVATION AND SAVINGS

LG Electronics, India’s leading home appliances and consumer electronics brand, is thrilled to announce the launch of the “Life’s Good Days Sale” offering unbeatable deals and discounts on a wide range of products. This exciting sale brings amazing savings and benefits to customers, reinforcing LG’s commitment to making life good with optimism.

During the Life’s Good Days Sale, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 53% on select products*, making it the perfect time to upgrade their homes with LG’s innovative and high-quality offerings. Additionally, customers can avail themselves of a cashback of up to 18% on their purchases, adding more value to their shopping experience.

Customers can also benefit from an extra discount of up to INR 4500 by using a special coupon code at checkout. In addition to the extra discount benefits, customers can also enjoy one time 5% membership discount, further enhancing the value proposition of purchasing LG products during this promotional period.

For those looking for flexible payment options, LG Electronics is offering No Cost EMI’s on select products, allowing customers to spread their payments over time without incurring any additional costs. Moreover, customers can take advantage of easy exchange offers of up to INR 21000, making it easier than ever to upgrade to the latest LG appliances and electronics.

Mr. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India commented: “As a consumer centric brand, our endeavor is to deliver the values and philosophy of Life’s Good at every touch point across the customer experience. We are delighted to bring the ‘Life’s Good Days Sale’ to our valued customers. We are confident that through this initiative, we enhance the lives of our customers, making their experiences with LG products even more rewarding.”

Offer Dates and Availability:

The “Life’s Good Days Sale” is available from July 19th to July 25th or until stocks last. Customers can visit LG’s official website to take advantage of these fantastic offers. These offers are exclusively available on lg.com/in