Intermountain Health First to Use New 3D Technology for Patients Undergoing Complex Cancer Surgery

With new medical innovation, Intermountain Health first in nation to use new 3D technology to improve treatment for patients undergoing complex cancer surgery.

Using a new 3D computer model of the surgical area, Intermountain Health is the first health system in the nation to use new technology for robotic rectal cancer surgery with more precision and effectiveness for patients.

The new technology, called Iris, converts preoperative MRI images into a 3D model that shows the anatomy and location of the tumor in relation to other organs and structures to enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of the surgical procedure.

Tae Kim, MD, a colorectal surgeon at Intermountain LDS Hospital in Salt Lake City, was the first physician to use the Iris technology for a rectal robotic surgery.

“The benefit of this technology is like having a 3D map before you go into a maze,” said Dr. Kim. “You will know when and where you can be fast and efficient, as well as when and where you have to go slow and deliberate to make sure you get all the cancer.”

Intermountain Health is now just one of two health systems in the nation – and the only one in Utah – approved to use this new technology.

For cancer patients, the 3D model helps them better understand the complexity of the anatomy and the surgical procedure. Dr. Kim now uses the model for his preoperative visits with his patients to explain the procedure.

“It’s a very powerful tool to educate the patients and to reassure them that we have a very clear plan,” Dr. Kim said.

One of Dr. Kim’s patients who benefited from the technology was Tom Evans, a 50-year-old schoolteacher from Riverton, Utah.

Evans had been diagnosed with stage three colon cancer in 2022, and he was now facing a recurrence of the cancer. He had already undergone a round of chemotherapy and radiation when he was told he needed surgery to remove the tumor.

The new 3D technology allowed Dr. Kim to map out what he would find during the March 14, 2024, surgery at Intermountain LDS Hospital – and to remove the tumor with extreme precision.

Evans said he was excited when Dr. Kim told him, “We got all of the cancer.”

The surgery took five hours and involved using robotics, which required Dr. Kim to sit at a computer console to manipulate the robotic arms and view the 3D images.

“Tom, do you care if I nerd out with you for a minute?” Dr. Kim asked him after the surgery.

He then proceeded to show him how the cancer came very close to his bladder and how the technology gave him the confidence and assurance to avoid damaging it.

“It was remarkable,” Evans said afterward.

At the time Evans didn’t realize he was making history.

“About a month later after my procedure, Dr. Kim let me know I was the first person in the world to receive this groundbreaking technology,” said Evans. “I was taken aback, awestruck, and humbled to have the benefits of this procedure, which did make a difference.”

With the use of robotics, recovery time is typically shorter, so Evans was able to return home two days later and is now looking forward to getting back to his students and teaching.

Evans is also looking forward to more walks and hikes with his seven children, ages 6 to 25.

He said he is fortunate and blessed to have this technology available at Intermountain LDS Hospital, which was approved just three days before his surgery.

“I’m very grateful and I’m sure the 500th person will be grateful too to have a better quality of life,” Evans said.

Evans urges people to get screened for colon cancer, which is often undetectable and considered a silent killer.

“Make sure you get checked, see your doctor, and get your colonoscopies,” Evans advised.

MEDIA NOTE: Images and video available upon request.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.