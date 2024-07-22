FlipHTML5 Enables Businesses to Create Online Catalogs for Free

FlipHTML5 has launched a new feature, online catalog creator, enabling businesses to create online catalogs.

FlipHTML5 is making a huge impact in digital content creation by providing businesses with catalog creation tools. Among the tools released is an online catalog maker designed to ease the process of converting and creating online catalogs.

To create an online catalog, users just need to have a product catalog in any type of file, such as PNG or JPG, PDF, PPT, and Word. The process takes only a few steps. First, users need to upload a file and can also merge multiple files. The platform will upload them and indicate files “uploaded successfully.” The second step is clicking the “merge and convert into one flipbook” button, and the platform will convert the files into an eye-catching interactive flipping digital piece. The online catalog is now ready to open or share via a link.

One of the attributes of this online catalog maker attracting user attention is the tens of templates it offers. This gives users more flexibility in designing customized catalogs unique to their brands. Note that these templates are also categorized by individual products, which makes it easy for users to create custom designs unique to their businesses.

In addition to customization, FlipHTML5’s free online catalog creator also enables users to add their brand logos, banner ads, and even brand colors and fonts. Users can also embed their product videos, photos, and image galleries to enrich their catalogs. Product hyperlink insertion is supported in FlipHTML5, and businesses can utilize this feature to guide clients to their websites or even product shopping pages, which will increase conversion rates to a certain extent.

FlipHTML5 provides both free and premium packages. For beginners or small businesses struggling with small budgets, the free version comes in handy. If properly utilized, users can create shareable online catalogs for free. However, the payable packages offer more features for users looking for more sophisticated digital catalogs.

“We have designed this online catalog maker to help small and large business enhance their online performance by enabling them to create eye-catching and professional digital catalogs for free. Businesses can enjoy free storage and web hosting for their online catalogs, which is significantly boosting their products’ market performance,” said Anna Lee, Designer of FlipHTML5.

For more information on how to create an online catalog, please visit FlipHTML5.

About FlipHTML5 Software Co., Ltd.

FlipHTML5 Software Co. Ltd. is a world leading provider of digital publishing software. For many years, They have focused on the research and development of outstanding range of e-publishing software for users around the world. Furthermore, they offer customized solutions for publishers in different industries.