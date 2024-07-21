USCA Academy Launches 2024 Summer School Program for High School Students in Mississauga

As an inspected private school registered with the Ontario Ministry of Education, USCA Academy follows the Ontario Curriculum and employs certified teachers to provide a high-quality education. Enrollment is open to local and international students, highlighting the academy’s inclusive and diverse learning environment.

Key Features of the 2024 Summer School Program:

Credit Courses: Students can enroll in courses to complete missing credits or improve their grades. The program is Ministry-approved, meaning all credits earned will be recognized for grades 9-12.

Flexible Learning Options: USCA Academy provides in-person and online classes, allowing students to select the learning method that best meets their needs.

Individualized Attention: Because class sizes are small, students receive personalized support and attention from qualified teachers who cater to their specific learning needs.

Regular progress reports and feedback enable students to track their academic progress and identify areas for improvement.

Enrollment Information:

Program Duration: The first intake is from July 3rd to July 28th, and the second is from August 1st to August 29th.

The summer school program costs $750 per course. Students who enroll in two courses during July and August are eligible for a $50 discount per course.

How to Enroll: Interested students and parents should contact uscaacademy ( @ ) gmail dot com to learn about availability and enrollment procedures dot A copy of the student’s ID, proof of prerequisite (if applicable), and a completed application form are required dot

Popular Courses: USCA Academy’s summer program offers a diverse range of courses, including English, Math, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. These courses provide fundamental knowledge and skills in core subjects, allowing students to excel academically and prepare for future coursework.

Take advantage of the opportunity to improve your academic performance this summer. Enroll now in USCA Academy’s Summer School in Mississauga and take the first step toward academic success. Visit their website at https://www.uscaacademy.com/summer-school/ for details. If you have any queries, please call them at (905) 232-0411 or email them at info ( @ ) uscaacademy dot com dot Don’t miss out on the chance to join them!

About USCA Academy:

USCA Academy is a leading international school located in Mississauga, Canada. We provide exceptional education to local and international students, ranging from elementary education to university-level preparation programs. For international students, we offer the Ontario Secondary School Diploma (OSSD) or University Preparation Program Grade 12. We are committed to providing students with the best education and opportunities for academic success.

Contact details:

Phone: (905) 232-0411

Email: info ( @ ) uscaacademy dot com

###