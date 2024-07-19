Get Those Back-to-School Check-ups and Immunizations Now, says Intermountain Health

Pediatrician offices – and parents – get busier the closer you are to back-to-school, so now is the time for those wellness checks.

School will start before we know it, and Intermountain Health doctors say in order to beat the rush parents need to schedule well-visit check-ups now.

“End of summer gets really busy, both for our clinics as well as for parents,” said Dr. Laura Fitzgerald, a pediatrician at Intermountain Health. “It is easier to choose a time that is best for you now since we have more open appointments.”

“Well-child check-ups are just that,” adds Dr. Fitzgerald. “They are a chance to check in and make sure everything is going okay.” She explains that well-child check-ups include physical examinations, tracking growth, and checking for age-appropriate cognitive, social, emotional, and behavioral development. They can also review medical history and forms for sports and other after-school programs.

Pediatricians also like to review vaccination status to make sure your child is fully protected by being up-to-date on vaccines that prevent illness. “Your pediatrician can help you find what you need,” said Dr. Fitzgerald. “Vaccines are also available from your local health department. Even if you don’t have insurance, through the Vaccines for Children Program.”

Dr. Fitzgerald said vaccines can help protect children from the following diseases:

Influenza (flu)

HPV

Measles

Mumps

Rubella

Diphtheria

Tetanus

Pertussis (whooping cough)

Polio

Hepatitis A and B

Varicella (chickenpox)

Haemophilus influenzae type B (HIB)

Neisseria meningitidis

Pneumonia

COVID

In addition to school required vaccines, the HPV vaccine is recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics for kids between the age of 9 and 12 years old to prevent six different types of cancer. Influenza and COVID vaccines help protect against severe respiratory viruses that spread around the community during the school year.

“We insist on seat belts, helmets, and other safety precautions for our children to keep them safe,” said Dr. Fitzgerald. “Vaccines are just one more way we work to keep our children healthy and safe.”

Dr. Laura Fitzgerald, a pediatrician with Intermountain Medical Group and sees patients at Intermountain’s Hillcrest Pediatrics Clinic in Murray, Utah.

For more information visit https://intermountainhealthcare.org/services/pediatrics/

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.