Free Cybersecurity Course on Microsoft 365 Exchange SaaS Data Protection Announced by Alicia Crowder

Enhance Your Cybersecurity Skills with Free Cybersecurity Course on Microsoft 365 Exchange SaaS Data Protection with the newly released course at Cloud Ally Academy

A new, free online cybersecurity course, “The Ultimate Guide to Microsoft Exchange SaaS Data Protection,” is now available on the Cloud Ally Academy, the popular educational branch of an international data backup and data recovery company, Cloud Ally, an OpenText company. This cybersecurity course is instructed by Alicia Crowder, a data and cybersecurity professional and enthusiast who also provides training courses in Microsoft 365 technologies and cybersecurity training on the well-known international educational platform, Udemy. This course is designed to help IT professionals and cybersecurity students across the globe in mastering cloud backup, data protection, and data recovery strategies.

Free Cybersecurity Course on Microsoft 365 Data Protection

This comprehensive training program covers the critical causes of Microsoft 365 data loss, effective tools for data protection, and best practices for cloud data backup and recovery.

Learn Cloud Backup and Recovery Techniques

Participants will engage in interactive labs and quizzes, gaining practical skills in cloud data recovery and regulatory compliance.

Gain Certification in SaaS Data Protection

Upon completion, participants receive a certification from the highly regarded Cloud Ally Academy to help demonstrate their expertise and educational advancement in Microsoft 365 Exchange Online SaaS Data Protection, enhancing their professional credentials.

Free enrollment to obtain certification is available at The Ultimate Guide to Microsoft Exchange SaaS Data Protection – SaaS Data Protection Courses (cloudally.com)

About the Course Instructor: Alicia Crowder, a seasoned, active cybersecurity IT architect with a 20-year background in Microsoft technologies, data management and data analytics, leverages her years of experience and academic training to deliver this valuable course. She has assisted thousands of students across the globe in person and online through various virtual platforms with Microsoft 365 training and various business and IT training sessions, including her Udemy courses and now also through the Cloud Ally Academy training platform.

About Cloud Ally Academy: Cloud Ally Academy, part of OpenText, offers specialized online courses in cloud backup and recovery solutions for a variety of SaaS platforms, helping professionals learn how to secure and recover their cloud data effectively.