UPES appoints Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina as Dean of School of Computer Science

UPES, a multidisciplinary university in Dehradun, has appointed Professor Vijaysekhar Chellaboina as the new Dean of the UPES School of Computer Science. Professor Chellaboina is also an adjunct professor at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. Before joining UPES, Prof. Chellaboina was associated with esteemed institutions such as the University of Missouri, Columbia, the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, Mahindra University, SRM University, and GITAM Deemed University.

Professor Chellaboina will oversee the academic and administrative functions of the school. With 25 years of experience across disciplines including mathematics, mechanical engineering, aerospace engineering, electrical engineering, and computer science, he brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role. He has earned numerous accolades throughout his distinguished career, including state-level awards in the Mathematical Olympiad for three consecutive years. Additionally, he has received prestigious honours such as the US NSF CAREER Award and the TCS Distinguished Researcher Award. With over 7,000 citations, a Google h-index of 36, and an i10-index of 87, his research has been well-received by the scientific community.

On his appointment, Prof. Vijaysekhar Chellaboina said, “UPES is known for its commitment to excellence and innovation in education. I am truly honoured to be part of such an esteemed institution and look forward to working with talented faculty and students. In my new role, I will continue the UPES’ legacy of fostering a collaborative learning environment where we can push boundaries in the field of technology, conduct groundbreaking research and prepare our students to excel in future.”

Professor Chellaboina earned his B. Tech in Mechanical Engineering from IIT Madras and his M.S. in Mechanical Engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology. He holds a Ph.D. in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology. In his new role at UPES, Prof. Chellaboina will lead efforts in faculty development and engagement, playing a pivotal role in furthering the university’s tradition of offering a comprehensive educational experience. His leadership will drive innovation and excellence within the School of Computer Science, aligning with UPES’s mission to nurture critical thinking, creativity, and leadership skills in the students.