Press Release Adani Foundation Gears up to Benefit Over 300 Farmers Through Organic FPO

The Adani Foundation inaugurated a Farmers Producers Organisation (FPO) named Minjur Organic Farmer Producer Company Limited. The centre has been launched with an aim to promote organic farming among farmers of Minjur block in Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The FPO is projected to become a resource centre for organic farming in the state over the period. Presently, it will benefit over 300 farmers of Kattur, Athanancherry, Reddipalayam, Velur, Voyalur and Thirumullaivoyal. The centre will not just promote the practices of organic farming but also ensure that villages which are covered under it eventually become organic farming villages.

The centre was inaugurated by CEO, Adani Foundation, in the presence of senior officials of Adani Foundation, Mr Murugan, Joint Director of Agriculture, Tiruvallur, senior officials of the state agriculture department, panchayat presidents, panchayat councilors, farmers and community members.

Since 2021, the Adani Foundation has been at the forefront of promoting organic farming in the region. The aim is reducing indiscriminate use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. In the last financial year, the Foundation had identified 100 eligible farmers and facilitated them with government’s PGS Organic Scope Certificate. The certificates enabled them to carry out the organic cultivation of paddy in a structured way.

With the launch of this FPO, an organized marketing system will come up, which will help farmers fetch optimum prices for their agricultural harvests.

The FPO will also rent out agricultural machinery and equipment to member farmers. At the same time, it will meet the farmers’ requirements of bio-inputs and bio-inoculants such as Panchakaviya, Jeevamirtha, Fish Ammino Acid, etc. by enabling their bulk production at a reasonable cost. It will also boost the production of value-added products such as Organic Rice, Green Gram, Sesame among others.