Howard University Student Launches Beauty Brand with Hydro-Glow Beauty Smoothie

Packed with nutrients, Hydro-Glow is designed to maximize natural skincare, it delivers a powerful punch to acne.This beauty product supports healthier-looking skin for hydration and firmer skin elasticity.

Product Highlights:

* Skin, Hair & Nail support

* Healthy Bones & Joints

* Skin Hydration and Elasticity

* Youthful Appearance

Hydro-Glow Beauty Smoothie features premium ingredients such as:

* COLLAGEN Helps to improve skin barrier and hydration.

* PEPTIDE Helps to deliver youthful skin.

* PROBIOTICS Helps to nourish skin surface.

* TURMERIC Helps to protect the skin against oxidative stress.

* GINGER Helps to flush out toxins and remove scares.

* MORINGA Helps to smooth fine-lines and wrinkles.

* HYALURONIC ACID Helps to add softness and hydration.

* SEA MOSS Helps to efficiently maintain balance in skin microbiome.

* ALOE VERA Helps to heal skin and remove damaged skin cells.

* CHIA SEEDS Helps to soothe, firm and improve overall skin texture and aid optimal digestion.

This innovative Beauty Smoothie is priced at $30 and is now available at www.ldiamondbeauty.com and also on Amazon, TikTok and Etsy

.

Hydro-Glow provides a full daily supply of protein for everyday life and the big days in between for everyone with skin.

Hydro-Glow promotes revitalization for healthy bones , skin , hair and nails. -Boosting skin plumpness and hydration.

Find this and other optimal products at www.ldiamondbeauty.com and also on Amazon, Etsy and TikTok.

###