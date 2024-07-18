Howard University Student Launches Beauty Brand with Hydro-Glow Beauty Smoothie

Packed with nutrients, Hydro-Glow is designed to maximize natural skincare, it delivers a powerful punch to acne.This beauty product supports healthier-looking skin for hydration and firmer skin elasticity.
Product Highlights:
* Skin, Hair & Nail support
* Healthy Bones & Joints
* Skin Hydration and Elasticity
* Youthful Appearance
Hydro-Glow Beauty Smoothie features premium ingredients such as:
* COLLAGEN Helps to improve skin barrier and hydration.
* PEPTIDE Helps to deliver youthful skin.
* PROBIOTICS Helps to nourish skin surface.
* TURMERIC Helps to protect the skin against oxidative stress.
* GINGER Helps to flush out toxins and remove scares.
* MORINGA Helps to smooth fine-lines and wrinkles.
* HYALURONIC ACID Helps to add softness and hydration.
* SEA MOSS Helps to efficiently maintain balance in skin microbiome.
* ALOE VERA Helps to heal skin and remove damaged skin cells.
* CHIA SEEDS Helps to soothe, firm and improve overall skin texture and aid optimal digestion.
This innovative Beauty Smoothie is priced at $30 and is now available at www.ldiamondbeauty.com and also on Amazon, TikTok and Etsy
.
Hydro-Glow provides a full daily supply of protein for everyday life and the big days in between for everyone with skin.
Hydro-Glow promotes revitalization for healthy bones , skin , hair and nails. -Boosting skin plumpness and hydration.
