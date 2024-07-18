Geetanjali Homestate Expands Global Presence with the Launch of Geetanjali Global

Geetanjali Homestate, a prominent name in the Indian real estate sector, is proud to announce its global expansion with the launch of its new venture, Geetanjali Global. The company is set to establish a significant international footprint, with new offices opening in Singapore, Dubai, Canada, Italy, New York, and across the USA. This expansion underscores Geetanjali Homestate’s commitment to bringing luxury real estate services to a broader audience.

Geetanjali Homestate will primarily focus on fresh bookings in the luxury real estate segment, offering clients a diverse portfolio of high-end properties in some of the world’s most sought-after locations. With a reputation for excellence in the Indian market, Geetanjali Global aims to replicate its success on a global scale, providing unparalleled service and expertise to international clients.

Sunil Sisodiya, Founder of Geetanjali Homestate, commented on the expansion: “The launch of Geetanjali Global is a significant milestone for our company. We are excited to bring our expertise in luxury real estate to an international audience. Our goal is to provide our clients with exceptional properties and unparalleled service, ensuring their real estate investments are both rewarding and seamless.”

Building on its success in India, Geetanjali Homestate has introduced several innovative services, including brand leasing solutions and home loan assistance. These services have been designed to simplify the property purchase process and add value to the client’s investment journey. Geetanjali Global will continue to innovate and adapt these services to meet the unique needs of its global clientele.