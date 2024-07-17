Dubai AI & Web3 Festival & Trescon Launch FutureTech World Cup to Support Global Start-ups

The first Qualifier round of FutureTech World Cup, one of the new initiatives launched by Dubai AI & Web3 Festival & Trescon to recognise and support the most promising emerging tech start-ups from around the world, was hosted successfully by the Dubai AI Campus on July 10, 2024. Ten pre-qualified global startups pitched their groundbreaking ideas to a panel of five esteemed jury members with three startups – Momint, Nettle and Orbii – advancing to the grand finale set to be held during the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival on September 11 & 12, 2024.

Momint: Recognised for its innovative approach and impactful solutions for accelerating clean energy.

Nettle, s.r.o.: Praised for its goal of redefining customer engagement with AI-Powered Digital Humans for the omnichannel age

Orbii AI: Honoured for its model of harnessing better data and intelligent AI models to help lenders make faster and more accurate credit decisions.

“The competition provides a platform for innovators to showcase ideas, gain exposure, connect with stakeholders, collaborate with peers, and access capital, while also driving advancements in AI, Web3, and global digital economies.”, said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO, Trescon.

The distinguished panel of jury for the first qualifier included:

Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, CEO, Al Fardan Exchange

Ian Arden, General Partner, Mempool Ventures

Dr. Jonathan Doerr, Partner MENAP, Antler

Ahmed Refaie, CEO & Global CIO, G.P.J. Global Partners Investments

Sarah Abuagela, Partner & Head of Investment, Ceras Ventures

Serial Angel Investor & Chairman of Trescon, Mohammed Saleem said, “The FutureTech World Cup is designed to celebrate and elevate those who dare to believe they can transform the world of AI and Web3. Our goal is to support competent startups and founders from around the world with access to connections and investments that will help scale their businesses while ensuring they are solving real-world challenges”.

All start-ups qualifying to the grand finale are offered fully sponsored Start-up Pods at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival and the penultimate winner receives fully sponsored one-year Dubai AI Campus License, Trescon credits worth USD 10,000 to be used for future events, access to mentorship by the Jury members, and networking opportunities with the industry’s finest, in addition to the coveted title of ‘FutureTech World Cup Champion’, which will help elevate their start-up’s overall journey.

The second qualifier round is expected to take place in August and the pre-qualification has already begun. Interested startups can apply for free on https://dubaiaiweb3festival.com/future-tech-world-cup/

About FutureTech World Cup

The FutureTech World Cup marks a pioneering endeavour to reshape the world of AI & Web3. This event kicks off with a qualifier round, spotlighting start-ups from around the globe. Held in partnership with leading organisations, these competitions provide a launching pad for revolutionary AI and Web3 concepts. Standout startups advance to the grand finale hosted at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival. Here, global investors, venture capitalists, angel investors, and the finest minds in AI and Web3 gather to witness start-ups pitch groundbreaking ideas and compete for multiple investment funds. More than just a competition, the FutureTech World Cup cultivates connections, propels innovation, and fuels the future of AI and Web3. Join us at the Dubai AI & Web3 Festival to inspire, challenge, and connect with the future of technology.

Website: FutureTech World Cup

