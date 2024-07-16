JLL recognized by Great Place To Work® India among the country’s Best Companies To Work For, 2024

JLL India, the country’s largest real estate consultancy firm, has once again been recognized as one of India’s Top 100 Best Companies to work in 2024 by the prestigious Great Place to Work® Institute. JLL India has also been certified as Great Place to Work 8 consecutive years in a row. The Firm has been recognized for creating an enabling environment that promotes employee growth, engagement, and work-life balance.

Radha Dhir, CEO and Country Head, India, JLL, emphasized the company’s strong belief in the power of its people, stating, “At JLL, our people-first approach guides every decision we make. We value our employees as our greatest asset and are dedicated to fostering a diverse and supportive work culture. By prioritizing competency enhancement and overall well-being, we empower our teams to thrive and excel. Trust, transparency, inclusivity, diversity, and equality are deeply ingrained in our work culture. We lead by example in thought and action. While we celebrate this achievement, our journey towards excellence continues. It is through the commitment and enthusiasm of all our team members that JLL has established a workplace recognized among the best in the country. With gratitude to every team member for their dedication and contributions, we remain committed to continuous improvement and shaping a brighter future. Together, we will shape the future of real estate, driven by our shared values and the understanding that our people are the foundation of our success.”

“Our people’s well-being and safety are paramount, reflected in the design of our workplaces. As we move forward, we will continue investing in our people and workspaces,” she added.

Meenakshi Cornelius, Head of Human Resources, India, JLL, said “We are thrilled to see JLL India once again recognized on India’s Best Companies list. Our culture, built on teamwork, ethics, and excellence, fosters a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workplace where individuals flourish and succeed. We empower our people to pursue their ambitions with independence and encourage individuality and entrepreneurial spirit.”

JLL’s commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) constitutes a vital element of its business strategy, recognized for its positive impact on productivity and growth. Gender diversity holds a key focus for the company, evident in initiatives such as e-WiRE (Empowering Women in Real Estate) launched in 2022, which is dedicated to empowering and advancing women professionals within the organization and attracting external talent. What sets JLL apart is its commitment to having women represented at the highest levels of leadership, a remarkable achievement within the industry. This inclusive and empathetic approach from the leadership translates into a vibrant and inclusive organizational culture. JLL’s dedication to DEI ensures it remains at the forefront of driving positive change in the real estate sector.

Giving back to society is not just a responsibility but a core belief at JLL. The company places a strong emphasis on Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) throughout its operations. JLL maintains partnerships with NGOs across the country, fostering a deep connection with the communities it serves and actively making a positive impact. One notable initiative is the ‘Building a Better Tomorrow Foundation’, JLL’s registered CSR trust. This foundation aligns JLL’s commercial activities with actions that contribute to the betterment of society, driving sustained economic growth and supporting diverse suppliers. JLL’s mission extends beyond business success to building a better society through responsible and impactful practices.

At JLL, the growth and development of employees are fostered through a comprehensive suite of Learning and Development opportunities. Leveraging robust internal platforms such as MyLearning, alongside LinkedIn, JLL offers programs designed to enhance both personal and professional skills. These programs encompass Behavioral Development, Leadership Development, Self and People Management Fundamentals, the Accelerate mentoring program, as well as specialized courses on DEI, Sustainability, Health, and Wellbeing.

This recognition holds immense importance at JLL as the company understands its significant impact on cultivating a positive work environment. Various reward systems have been implemented to acknowledge and appreciate employees’ contributions, including quarterly recognition platforms that provide an opportunity to express gratitude towards colleagues and other such recognitions. The objective behind these initiatives is to cultivate a culture that values and recognizes team contributions, ultimately leading to a motivated and engaged workforce.