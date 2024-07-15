CarePal Secure and Care Health Insurance forge corporate agency agreement

CarePal Secure, India’s leading health protection marketplace, has announced its Corporate Agency Agreement with Care Health Insurance. This alliance aims to extend Care Health’s comprehensive health insurance solutions to CarePal Secure customers, including those with pre-existing ailments.

The collaboration integrates Care Health Insurance’s products into CarePal Secure’s extensive offerings, providing robust health coverage to a wider population. It aims to reduce reliance on crowdfunding for medical expenses while offering financial security against unforeseen health costs. Notably, the initiative extends its benefits to people with pre-existing health conditions who often struggle to find adequate coverage.

CarePal Secure’s affiliated crowdfunding platform, Impact Guru, has witnessed a diverse array of patients facing serious health challenges, including cancer, accident-related injuries, and organ transplant requirements. While the incidence of critical illnesses in India has risen significantly, advancements in diagnostics, technology, and medicine have transformed many previously incurable diseases into manageable conditions, with some even becoming curable. Consequently, individuals who were once deemed uninsurable are now considered viable candidates for health insurance coverage.

Speaking on this association, Pankaj Nawani, CEO of CarePal Secure, said, “We are thrilled to partner with Care Health Insurance to bring this vital service to our customers. Our goal is to expand Health coverage not only among the general population but also among ex-patients who are most in need of safeguarding their health but are not sufficiently aware of the options that are available in the market. Towards this goal, we are very happy to have Care Health Insurance as our esteemed partners.”

Ajay Shah, Head of Distribution, Care Health Insurance, said, “We are pleased to partner with CarePal Secure, one of the most trusted healthcare financing platforms in India. Their commitment to financial inclusion and accessible quality healthcare aligns perfectly with our goal of providing comprehensive health insurance solutions backed by superior service.”

By combining CarePal Secure’s expertise in health protection with Care Health Insurance’s specialized health insurance products, this union promises a seamless integration of services that cater to the unique needs of all consumers. This association highlights the commitment of both organizations to enhance the quality of life for their customers.