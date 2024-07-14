Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity Present the Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program

Mayor’s Mobile Salon Circle Program is where Mobalon Inc will work with HHH Charity to dedicate one Mobile Salon Bus for one year to each city mayor who participates in the program. Mobalon Inc and HHH Charity together plan to manage the logistics and collect enough donations to provide services to 1,000 individuals in need within one year per participating city. Each city mayor and other advocates for the cause will have the ability to sponsor additional Mobile Salons to service even more of the people in need within their city.

Haircuts for the Helpless and Homeless Inc promotes emotional health by facilitating barber and stylist services for the homeless and low-income children and adults. Their service is an investment that pays dividends. The results the children and adults are receiving from the service boost their self-esteem and confidence, making them feel more prepared to face the world. A good haircut can elevate their mood by stimulating the brain’s pleasure centers and releasing feel-good chemicals like dopamine and serotonin. Regular haircuts can help them feel better about themselves, which can lower their stress and anxiety levels. A haircut can symbolize a new phase in life, recovery from past difficulties, or a means of claiming and asserting their identity. Bad things happen to good people. These services can pull them out of the darkness they may be surrounded in. Even the act of getting a haircut can be a therapeutic experience, especially when they feel heard and understood by their stylist. Mobile barbershops can also serve as safe spaces for conversations, camaraderie, and emotional support.

As long as research continues to back up HHH Charity’s mission, they are going to keep pushing for support to help people in need even if it’s one head at a time.

For more information, go to http://www.Mobalon.com.