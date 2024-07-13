DEVI Sansthan empowers 1500 government primary teachers for NIPUN Bharat goals in Lucknow

ALfA FLN (Accelerated Learning for All) Teacher Empowerment Program conducted by DEVI Sansthan from July 9 to July 12, 2024, at City Montessori School, LDA Kanpur Road, Lucknow empowered 1500 government primary school teachers from four blocks of Lucknow, Malihabad, BKT, Zone 2, and Mohanlalganj. The goal of this massive effort is to make all the children of these blocks Foundationally Literate and Numerate as per NIPUN Bharat Mission, which is already beyond half-time in its deadline of 2026/27. It covers ALL primary school children of these blocks of Lucknow in the new groundbreaking program and ALfA pedagogy that is making children literate and numerate in just 45 days.

The program was graced by the honorable presence as Chief Guest by Shri M K Shanmuga Sundaram, Principal Secretary Education, Uttar Pradesh, and Guest of Honor IAS Shri Awanish Awasthi, Chief Advisor to Hon’ble CM, Uttar Pradesh and Dr Bharti Gandhi, Founder Director, City Montessori School. Shri Awanish Kumar Awasthi while addressing the gathering highlighted, “The government is commited to supporting innovative educational initiatives that foster foundational literacy and numeracy skills among young learners paired with vocational skills. Shri M K Shanmuga Sundaram further added” Innovative methods like ALfA play a critical role in enhancing the quality of education and help in achieving the NIPUN goals ahead of the 2026/27 deadline. With the tagline Our Children Number One and Second To None, we hope to make the children literate at a faster rate. We are also focused on improving the infrastructure of schools in the region to create a conducive learning environment.

The event was also attended by notable dignitaries, Dr Geeta Gandhi Kingdon, Manager, City Montessori School, Shri Ram Prawesh, BSA, Lucknow, Shri Awadhesh Shukla, DC Training, and the Block Education Officers (BEOs) and School Resource Group (SRG) members of all four blocks. Their active participation highlighted the collaborative effort required to bring about meaningful changes in the education sector.

The ALfA FLN empowerment session began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolizing the light of knowledge and learning. Dr. Bharti Gandhi, Founder Director, City Montessori School and Dr. Sunita Gandhi, the founder of DEVI Sansthan, welcomed the guests and teachers, setting the tone for the event with their inspiring words about the transformative power of education and their role as galvanizers in the education system.

Dr. Sunita Gandhi, Founder DEVI Sansthan shared, “Implementing ALfA learning by Government primary schools in Uttar Pradesh is a step in the right direction in nurturing and accelerating the learning capacity of the young minds. With such regular programs, we hope to empower more teachers from other parts of the country.”

Throughout the four days, the auditorium was abuzz with enthusiastic teachers actively participating in hands-on activities and stage demonstrations. The training program was designed to ensure maximum involvement of teachers in each activity, fostering a practical understanding of the ALfA pedagogy. The program also included daily quizzes to review key points and were provided literacy and numeracy program kits for their schools, ensuring that teachers retained the knowledge gained during the sessions. Feedback sessions allowed teachers to share their experiences and takeaways, fostering a collaborative learning environment.

The ALfA FLN Teacher Empowerment Training Program concluded with a renewed sense of commitment and enthusiasm among the teachers. The event not only provided them with valuable ALfA tools and techniques but also reinforced the importance of their role as galvanizer in shaping the future of education in Uttar Pradesh.

DEVI Sansthan extended its heartfelt gratitude to all the dignitaries, guests, and teachers who made the event effective and for their continued collaboration and support in the mission to transform education and help achieve NIPUN Bharat goals well ahead of time.