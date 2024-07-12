Renaissance Entrepreneurship Center Hosts

Black Business Summit at College of San Mateo

The Renaissance Entrepreneurial Center – Peninsula, San Mateo is excited to invite you to attend the Black Business Summit, a premier event dedicated to celebrating and supporting Bay Area Black-owned businesses. Join us on August 8, 2024, at the College of San Mateo, Building 10, located at 1700 W. Hillsdale Blvd., San Mateo, CA.

We look forward to seeing you and continuing to build a strong community of Black business owners and leaders in the Bay Area. Together, we can make a powerful impact on your business and the community. This summit is a unique opportunity to:

Network with like-minded entrepreneurs

Discuss the support needed for Black business owners

Connect to resources that can help your business thrive

Explore business growth resources for Black entrepreneurs

Engage with the vibrant Black business community in San Mateo

Event Details:

Date: Thursday, August 8, 2024

Thursday, August 8, 2024 Doors Open: 5:30 PM

5:30 PM Event Time: 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM

Enjoy a selection of drinks and appetizers. Please RSVP to assist us with preparations and ensure we have enough refreshments for everyone.

Special Offers for Students:

Use the code StudentBBS to check out

to check out Present your student ID at the door on the day of the event

If you need assistance with registration fees, please reach out to us at info@sanmateosbdc.org.

Resource Partners:

If you are a resource partner interested in tabling at the event, please contact us separately at info@sanmateosbdc.org.

For more information, please contact us at info@sanmateosbdc.org or call (650) 395-9130.

Join us in celebrating the vibrant community of Black entrepreneurs in the Bay Area and make connections that can help your business thrive!