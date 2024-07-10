The College of Biblical Studies Expands to Include Online Vocational Learning

The College of Biblical Studies is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest initiative, the CBS Global Campus. The purpose of the CBS Global Campus is to provide online vocational training for professional-level positions in a variety of high-demand occupations. Courses include certification in accounting, medical billing, paralegal, cybersecurity, IT, and hundreds more.

From healthcare and technology to business and trades, students will have the opportunity to gain the expertise required to excel in their chosen fields. As the job market continues to evolve, the need for specialized training and education has never been greater. The CBS Global Campus aims to bridge this gap by offering a diverse range of programs tailored to meet the needs of today’s employers.

Along with a wide array of courses covering essential skills and knowledge for various professions, CBS Global Campus also features:

· Training and certifications without the time and expense of a college degree

· Flexible online learning, including self-paced classes or instructor-led classes

· Professors with industry expertise, real-world experience, and a passion for teaching

· Competitive tuition rates

Dr. Bill Blocker, president of the College of Biblical Studies, shared his enthusiasm for the new venture: “We are excited to extend our mission of providing quality education through the CBS Global Campus. Our goal is to empower individuals with the skills they need to thrive in their careers and make a meaningful impact in their communities. With the launch of this online vocational training institute, we are opening doors to opportunities for students around the world.”

CBS Global Campus launches July 1. Prospective students are encouraged to visit the CBS Global Campus website at www.global.cbs.edu for more information on available programs, requirements, and registration.

About the College of Biblical Studies

The College of Biblical Studies is located in Houston, Indianapolis, and Fort Wayne. Leveraging its academic rigor and biblical worldview training, CBS offers an accredited college education on-campus and online, with several programs offered in the Spanish language. Students receive transformational education and training for service to families, ministries, businesses, and communities around the world. CBS has provided biblically based education to more than 37,000 students since 1976 and is ranked as one of the lowest tuitions in Texas.