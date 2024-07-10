Hong Kong – Commissioner of Customs and Excise leads delegation to meet Chief of Office of Port of Entry and Exit of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government (with photos)

Commissioner of Customs and Excise leads delegation to meet Chief of Office of Port of Entry and Exit of Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government (with photos) ******************************************************************************************



The Commissioner of Customs and Excise, Ms Louise Ho, today (July 10) led a delegation to visit Shenzhen and met with the Chief of the Office of Port of Entry and Exit of the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government, Mr Liu Weixiang, to exchange views on issues such as control point planning and enhancement, and Smart Customs facilities.

Ms Ho today also visited the site of the Huanggang Port redevelopment project to study the construction progress of the new Huanggang Port. During her visit, Ms Ho said Hong Kong Customs will continue to actively dovetail with the relevant policies of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government on the port redevelopment project. In addition, the department will work closely and deepen co-operation with other relevant departments to bring about a better clearance experience for the people from both places and a more convenient people flow in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

Ms Ho reiterated that reorganising the port functions can efficiently improve customs clearance efficiency, and the “East in East out, West in West out” strategy for cross-boundary goods will shorten travel time and foster collaboration and development among Hong Kong, Shenzhen, eastern Guangdong and neighbouring provinces.