Brandon Satrom,SVP,Product and Experience,Blues to Speak at TKG Turning the Tide of Time-to-Market:How to Accelerate IIoT Product Development with Blues and Prodigy

Brandon Satrom is the SVP of Product & Experience at Blues, a hyperscale IIoT offering the easiest way to securely connect any device to any cloud Brandon is a highly accomplished technologist with a passion for the IoT, mobile, web, and open-source technologies. With a technical depth of knowledge and a holistic thinking approach, Brandon is highly regarded for his creative and innovative approach to problem-solving and for his ability to engage communities with end-user advocacy. He is also an active member of the tech community and enjoys sharing his knowledge and expertise with others. Whether its through speaking engagements, workshops, or online forums, Brandon is committed to helping others succeed in the world of technology.

Blues is solving the global IoT connectivity problem by transforming every physical product into an intelligent service, helping communities and companies to save time and money, and improve the world.

Our flagship products, Notecard and Notehub, provide complete scalable device-to-cloud integration. Blues reduces the cost & complexity of building connected devices by packaging pre-provisioned connectivity, security, and asset tracking, and cloud connectivity into a single solution.

Some estimates suggest that the time to market for IIoT-connected products has increased by as much as 80% over the last 4 years, leading to increased R&D costs.

Join experts from Blues and Prodigy as they explore why the time to market for connected products is increasing dramatically and how they are using a combination of deep IIoT engineering expertise and innovative technology to help them bring their customers to market faster than ever.

Along the way, youll pick up valuable insights into how you can accelerate your own projects development while steering clear of common pitfalls that stifle progress and lead to endless spins and PCB re-designs.

In this webinar, youll learn:

Whats driving an increase in time to market for connected products.

How Prodigy pairs engineering expertise with the flexibility and simplicity of Blues Notecard and Notehub to slash development timelines.

Specific customer success stories showcasing the impact approach across healthcare, industrial equipment monitoring, and environmental applications.

Tips and best practices for embedding wireless connectivity into your products to unlock valuable whether youre exploring IIoT enablement for the first time or looking to optimize your deployment, youll walk away with practical insights on integrating intelligent wireless capabilities into your products. Dont miss this opportunity to learn from leaders in IIoT product development and connectivity.

Founded in November 2006, The Knowledge Group has been at the forefront of providing quality continuing education programs for lawyers, accountants, financial executives, risk and compliance specialists, human resources professionals, technology officers, and business consultants in a wide range of industries.

The Knowledge Group strives to be the best-in-class provider of continuing education by bringing forth relevant content you cant get anywhere else.

