IBM to launch a GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi

IBM (NYSE: IBM) today announced the launch of its GenAI Innovation Center in Kochi which will allow enterprises, start-ups, and partners to explore, experience, and build generative AI technology. As organizations transition from AI experimentation to deployment for adding business value, they often find AI projects too complex or difficult to integrate due to limited skills or expertise. To address this challenge, the GenAI Innovation Center will provide organizations with access to IBM experts and technologies designed to help them build, scale and accelerate adoption of enterprise-grade AI.

The center is built on InstructLab, a new technology jointly developed by IBM and Red Hat for enhancing Large Language Models (LLMs) with a client’s own data, and will also take advantage of IBM watsonx AI and data platform and AI assistant technologies. It will allow clients to learn about the fine-tuning of LLMs and to partner with IBM to have their own trained, fine-tuned, and governed models deployed for their enterprise use cases.

The GenAI Innovation Center will be a part of the IBM India Software Lab in Kochi, and will be managed by IBM’s technical experts. With access to the latest in generative AI technology, LLMs, case studies, and IBM experts, the center will nurture a community focused on harnessing the power of generative AI to address societal and business challenges ranging from sustainability, public infrastructure, healthcare education, inclusion and more.

“AI is at the core of IBM’s growth strategy. We are strongly committed to building and collaborating with different ecosystems for AI. The GenAI Innovation Center furthers IBM’s commitment to nurturing India’s AI community and catalysing innovation through co-creation and collaboration with an aim to serve the country’s best interests of growing AI skilled talent, boosting organization productivity and improving citizen services,” said Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software.

Advancing generative AI technology through innovation requires a vibrant, democratic, and collaborative AI ecosystem to unleash its potential. IBM and Red Hat recently launched InstructLab, providing a revolutionary approach to advance LLMs with open-source innovation.