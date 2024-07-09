AET Displays to Cross 500+ System Integrators & Partners Across India by FY 2024

AET Displays, a renowned industry expert in fine pitch LED displays has announced ambitious plans to significantly expand its distribution network across India. Having officially entered the Indian market on October 26, 2023, AET has swiftly established a strong presence with over 200 partners and distributors nationwide. Presently, AET’s distribution network covers key cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, with plans for aggressive expansion into both indoor and outdoor product lines, targeting diverse market segments and amplifying brand presence nationwide.

The expansion aims to bolster AET’s network to encompass 500+ plus partners and System Integrators by the end of fiscal year 2024. Notably, AET Displays has onboarded Cavitak as its national distributor partner, leveraging their extensive market expertise and robust distribution network to enhance its reach and service capabilities across India. Established in 1987, Cavitak delights its customers and partners with products and services categorized in multiple verticals including retail, Automation Security & Safety, Professional AV Solutions, Global Commerce and Specialized Tech.

Regarding the decision to expand their distribution network, Mr. Su Piow Ko, Vice President of AET Global, stated, “Our expansion in India is driven by the country’s growing market potential, strategic geographic location, and increasing demand for cutting-edge LED display technology. With our extensive product lineup and strategic presence in India, AET is well-positioned to serve the booming LED Video Wall market and contribute to the digital transformation journey in the country. We are confident that our innovative solutions will drive impactful visual experiences and elevate the standards of digital communication across various industries in India.”

He further highlighted the strategic partnership with Cavitak, noting, “By partnering with Cavitak, we are harnessing their vast market knowledge and robust distribution network, which will remarkably boost our market penetration and operational capabilities. This collaboration marks a pivotal step in our growth strategy, ensuring that we can meet the diverse needs of our customers across India with efficiency and excellence.”

In terms of targeted regions, AET plans to focus on major metropolitan areas such as Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune, and Chennai, alongside emerging tech hubs like Hyderabad and Pune. Furthermore, tier 2 cities such as Lucknow, Ahmedabad, and Chandigarh are also on the company’s radar. With regard to the unique challenges associated with expansion in the Indian market, AET is committed to addressing diverse regulatory landscapes, logistical complexities, and cultural nuances. Besides prioritizing localized after-sales support, understanding regional needs, and fostering partnerships for effective market penetration, AET is also set to emphasize supply chain optimization for efficient distribution and growth.

AET’s distribution network expansion in India is strategically phased to ensure sustainable growth and market dominance. The initial groundwork and partnerships will be established within the next year, followed by progressive scaling over the subsequent 2-3 years. With an extensive product lineup of over 50 offerings products and more than 2000 installations nationwide, AET currently operates one assembly Unit, three offices, three customer experience centers, and five service centers, all strategically positioned across the country to provide comprehensive coverage and support for its customers.