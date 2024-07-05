Scholars’ Takshashila Academy Launches Comprehensive Real Estate Courses

Nikhil Pattani stated, “Our curriculum equips professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in the real estate industry.”

Course Offerings:

1. Certified Sales Chanakya

– Focus: Advanced sales strategies inspired by ancient wisdom.

– Benefit: Master negotiation, communication, and strategic sales planning.

2. Marketing Guru

– Focus: Innovative marketing strategies for real estate.

– Benefit: Create compelling campaigns, utilize digital tools, and attract high-value clients.

3. Real Estate Sales Process

– Focus: End-to-end sales process.

– Benefit: Systematic approach to sales, enhancing efficiency and effectiveness.

4. Real Estate Management

– Focus: Property management, financial planning, and operational efficiency.

– Benefit: Oversee projects, manage properties, and optimize operations.

5. Green Realtor

– Focus: Sustainable practices in real estate.

– Benefit: Gain expertise in eco-friendly developments, meeting market demand.

6. Rapport Building Pro

– Focus: Building and maintaining strong client relationships.

– Benefit: Enhance emotional intelligence, trust-building, and communication.

Scholars’ Takshashila Academy is committed to high-quality education, enabling real estate professionals to achieve their full potential. Each course offers practical training for immediate career application.

For more information or to register, contact Scholars’ Takshashila on WhatsApp at +91-6388041757.

Scholars’ Takshashila is dedicated to cultivating the next generation of real estate leaders with a focus on practical training and industry-relevant knowledge.

