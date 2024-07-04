ASA Announces Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, as 2024-2025 ARM Vice Chair

Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM

HERNDON, Va. – July 2, 2024 – PRLog — ASA proudly announces the election of Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, as ASA’s ARM Vice Chair for the 2024-2025 term.

Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, has been a member of ASA since 2010 and has held roles including Secretary-Treasurer of the ARM Discipline Committee, Member-at-large, and Chair of the ARM Marketing Subcommittee. She is the creator of the ARM e-Journal and was the inaugural Editor for two years. She is the co-creator and developer of the ARM Global Valuation Review Symposium, World Tour, and the Invitational One and Invitational Two international events. Melanie is also active in the International Education Committee and currently serves as Chapter President, including President for 2013-14, and Secretary for two terms for the Houston Chapter.

Founder of Modica Fine Art for over 15 years, Melanie specializes in personal property and fine art appraisal, holding dual accreditation in Appraisal Review & Management (ARM) with ASA. She provides appraisal review services, particularly in litigation, and is an international instructor for ASA’s ARM Principles of Valuation courses. Melanie Modica, ASA, ARM, is known for her contributions to ASA’s educational initiatives and as a presenter at ASA International Conferences. She holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree with studies in Management Administration & Supervision and Art History.

