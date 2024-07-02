Texol Lubritech FZC, a Subsidiary of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited, Secures Major Contract with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company

Texol Lubritech FZC, a foreign material subsidiary of Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited, has announced that it has received a significant order from Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, (ADNOC) PJSC, UAE.

Under this contract, Texol Lubritech FZC will manufacture, package, label, and supply products to ADNOC Distribution on a contractual basis. Founded in 1971, ADNOC is a leading diversified energy group, wholly owned by the Abu Dhabi Government. The contract, which will run for three years 2024, 2025, and 2026, forecasts estimated annual value of USD 45 million, equivalent to approximately INR 375 crores.

Mr. Aslesh Parekh, Promoter and Joint Managing Director, Gandhar Oil Refinery India Limited states that, “We are thrilled to secure this landmark contract with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company. This agreement highlights our capability to deliver high-quality products and services on a large scale. We are confident that our partnership with ADNOC will strengthen our presence in the Middle East and pave the way for future growth and collaboration.”

This achievement underscores Texol’s commitment to expanding its footprint in the UAE. Established in 2017 with a strategic partner to enhance presence in the region, Texol Lubritech FZC operates out of its Sharjah plant in the United Arab Emirates. The facility manufactures white oils, petroleum jelly, lubricants and transformer oils, primarily for overseas markets including the GCC, Africa, and Middle East regions.