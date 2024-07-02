OKIE Expands to Madhya Pradesh: Introducing Cutting-Edge Consumer Electronics

OKIE, a leading electronics manufacturing company specializing in OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) and ODM (Original Design Manufacturer), announces its strategic expansion into the vibrant markets of Madhya Pradesh, Known for their cultural richness and robust economic growth, these regions present significant opportunities for OKIE Ventures to extend its footprint in central India and deliver innovative consumer electronics solutions.

OKIE has garnered acclaim for its commitment to quality and innovation, setting benchmarks in the consumer electronics industry. With successful launches across various states in India, OKIE is poised to introduce its renowned OKIE LED TV range to the discerning consumers of Madhya Pradesh.

Jitin Masand, CEO of OKIE, expressed confidence in the company’s expansion, stating, “We are excited to bring OKIE to Madhya Pradesh, regions known for their progressive mindset and growing consumer base. This expansion underscores our dedication to providing cutting-edge products that enhance the lifestyle of our customers. With OKIE already available at over 3,000 retailers nationwide, we are committed to ensuring that our innovative and high-quality consumer electronics are accessible to the people of these regions, further solidifying our presence across India.”

Market Opportunity and Product Innovation

Madhya Pradesh, as thriving economic hubs in central India, offer fertile ground for OKIE to establish a strong market presence. The expanding urban landscapes and rising disposable incomes make these regions ideal markets for OKIE’s advanced consumer electronics offerings.

The OKIE LED TV series, renowned for its superior quality and innovative features, will be the cornerstone of OKIE’s product line-up in these regions. OKIE Is bringing in Range of LED TV, Washing Machine and Small Appliances, Available in a complete range and equipped with smart functionalities, OKIE LED TVs promise an immersive viewing experience that caters to diverse consumer preferences.

In line with its expansion strategy, OKIE plans to forge strategic partnerships with local distributors and retailers in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. This initiative aims to strengthen OKIE’s distribution network, ensuring widespread availability of its products across these regions.

“By establishing local partnerships, we aim to enhance accessibility to OKIE products and provide superior customer service,” added Jitin Masand. “Our goal is to become the preferred choice for consumers seeking reliable and technologically advanced consumer electronics solutions in Madhya Pradesh.”

The new product lineup for these regions includes:

OKIE LED TVs: Available in various sizes from 32″ to 86″ TV, featuring the exclusive Inbuilt Sound Bar for a theatre-like experience at home.

Range of Semi-Automatic Washing Machines from 7Kg to 10 KG

Future Products: Plans to introduce Small Appliances, Music systems, Refrigerators, and ACs under the OKIE brand umbrella.

Factory Establishment and Industrial Policy Support

With the support of the Madhya Pradesh industrial policy, OKIE is planning to open a state-of-the-art technology assembling and manufacturing factory in Madhya Pradesh. This initiative aligns with the Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ vision, contributing to local manufacturing and employment.

Somnath Roy, GM Sales at OKIE, emphasized the company’s long-term vision for the central India market, stating, “We have a long-term vision to enter the central India market, where there is a significant vacuum for homegrown Indian brands to secure a strong position in the general trade market. MP and CG together carry the potential of 3300 Crore annual Revenue in Consumer electronics, We are targeting to be available in 2,000 stores in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh before Diwali and our target and I am confident that OKIE will stand among the top three Indian brands in the general trade.”

Past Successes and Future Outlook

OKIE has earned accolades for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction. The company’s successful foray into the LED TV segment, coupled with endorsements from key influencers like leading actor Kajal Aggarwal, underscores OKIE’s reputation as a trusted brand in the electronics industry.

Looking ahead, OKIE plans to expand its product portfolio to include a range of home appliances and smart devices. This expansion aligns with OKIE’s vision to innovate continuously and deliver products that enrich the lives of consumers across India.