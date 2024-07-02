Hong Kong – HKMA issues alert regarding specific website

HKMA issues alert regarding specific website ********************************************



The following is issued on behalf of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority:

The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) wishes to alert members of the public in Hong Kong that the firm as referred to on the website (https://www.podenaz.com) does not have the authorization of the Monetary Authority (MA) under the Banking Ordinance (the Ordinance) to carry on banking business, or the business of taking deposits, in Hong Kong; and it does not have the approval of the MA to establish a local representative office in Hong Kong under the Ordinance.

Given the global nature of the Internet, members of the public are reminded to verify the status of any organisation making use of the Internet to offer bank accounts to, or to solicit deposits from, the public in Hong Kong prior to transferring any funds to, or providing any personal information to, any such organisation.

A list of authorized institutions is available on the HKMA’s website (www.hkma.gov.hk). Members of the public may also check the status of any entity which appears to be soliciting deposits from the public in Hong Kong, or holding itself out as a bank or deposit-taking company in Hong Kong, by emailing the HKMA’s public enquiry service (publicenquiry@hkma.gov.hk).