Customised Ayurveda Beauty Brand Vedix joins hands with Shoppers Stop for offline expansion

Vedix, the world’s largest customised Ayurvedic personal care brand, has launched an exclusive shop-in-shop store in collaboration with Shoppers Stop. The first SIS has opened in Shoppers Stop, Garuda Mall, Bangalore.

This partnership brings premium customised Ayurveda beauty experience to Shoppers Stop customers. Customers can now benefit from free hair and skin analyzers – advanced devices that provide a detailed understanding of customer issues, enabling more accurate product recommendations and higher efficacy.

Jatin Gujarati, Business Head, Vedix, said “We have a significant presence online in India and across the world, these are our initial days in offline expansion and we are grateful to have Shoppers Stop as our partners. With many industry firsts, such as analyzers, Ayutree, and AyuPods in this store, we are confident that it will create a differentiated experience for Shoppers Stop customers and drive significant engagement.”

Vedix has unveiled its iconic Ayutree, an IOT-enabled device that dispenses customised oil samples in real time. Customers can select their scalp and hair types on a tablet and choose up to two Ayupods. The Ayutree then mixes and dispenses the precise combination, offering customers a free sample tailored to their needs.

In addition, the store also has AyuPods, currently available exclusively in Vedix’s stores, that allow for enhanced customisation of Vedix products based on specific hair and skin goals.

Biju Kassim, Customer Care Associate and CEO of Beauty, Shoppers Stop, said “We are excited to welcome Vedix on board, offering our customers the opportunity to experience personalized Ayurveda integrated with innovative technology for skincare & haircare solutions. This introduction reflects our commitment to providing patrons with modern, immersive experiences and options of personalized product choices in-store.”

Vedix has reached an ARR of Rs 150 crore and currently has a customer base of 15 million.

According to Statista 2024 report, The Beauty & Personal Care market worldwide is expected to generate a revenue of US$646.20bn in 2024 with an annual rate of 3.33% (CAGR 2024-2028), and these innovations may provide hyper-growth opportunities to Vedix in both online and offline formats.