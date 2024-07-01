Japan – Singtel and Hitachi Digital Partner to Accelerate Industrial AI Solutions

Singtel, a leading communications technology group in Asia, and Hitachi Digital, representing Hitachi’s broad end-to-end digital transformation services and technology capabilities, today announced a new collaboration that will pairHitachi’s deep AI expertise with Singtel’s Paragon platform, the all-in-one orchestration platform for 5G, edge computing and cloud.

Hitachi Digital will deploy Paragon at the Hitachi Americas’ Santa Clara R&D Labs, followed by a pilot in a U.S. factory for Industry 4.0 use cases. The pilot will aim to validate the interoperability of Hitachi AI applications on quality assurance, workplace safety, immersive training and pre-emptive maintenance on Paragon. The trial will also enablethe integration of Paragon with Hitachi industry cloud applications and digital services to enable enterprises to transcend the limitations of complex, low-latency connectivity and productivity experiences.

Hitachi’s pre-built Industrial AI applications together with the Paragon platform’s network and multi-cloud orchestrationcapabilities will be used to create multiple Paragon-related offerings to help clients improve and accelerate their cloud operations. Subsequently, Hitachi Digital Services will go to market with these offerings as a Singtel Paragon authorized System Integrator – presenting a unique value proposition to enterprise customers looking to leverage multiple network protocols in delivering digital transformation in industrial settings.

Mr. Bill Chang, CEO of Singtel’s Digital InfraCo, said, “Enterprises in the fast-growing Industry 4.0 sector depend on high quality, reliable connectivity to ensure smooth operations. We are pleased to collaboratewith Hitachi Digital, leveraging Paragon to manage its connectivity and cloud needs across Hitachi’s manufacturing facilities. Integrating Hitachi’s advanced AI applications with Paragon’s ecosystem will enhance our suite of solutions for manufacturing enterprises and enable them to seamlessly transform their operations powered by AI.”

Mr. Frank Antonysamy, Chief Growth Officer, Hitachi Digital, said, “Hitachi has invested heavily in combining decades of digital, data, cloud, AI, cybersecurity, and connectivity expertise to establish transformative solutions for Industry Cloud deployments. Our applications and consulting services in this area have been an integral part of the digitalization movement impacting businesses around the world. We anticipate that this partnership with Singtel will enable us to once again increase the capabilities of next gen technologies in enterprise environments, enabling a new level of productivity for customers.”

Organizations have often struggled with industrial 5G deployments because of complex and fragmented solutions. AIhas added a new layer of complexity to this equation as organizations now also attempt to accelerate AI adoption in these scenarios. Singtel Paragon is a comprehensive solution that enables them to connect with the 5G network andsecurely deploy edge computing and AI rapidly on telco infrastructure, thus reducing time-to-market and shortening the innovation curve.

The collaboration between Singtel and Hitachi will bring together interoperable solutions with expert delivery services,which will greatly benefit organizations seeking to address industrial AI complexity.

For more information about Singtel’s Paragon platform, please visit: www.singtel.com/business/products-services/5g/paragon

For more information on how Hitachi Digital Services can support future Paragon platform implementations, please visit Hitachi Digital Services website: https://hitachids.com/

About Singtel

Singtel is a leading Asian communications technology group, operating next-generation connectivity, digital infrastructure and digital businesses including regional data centre arm Nxera and regional IT services arm NCS. TheGroup has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 780 million mobile customers in 21 countries.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. Forenterprises, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, networkinfrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities. Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences, support enterprises in their digital transformation andshape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

About Hitachi Digital LLC

Hitachi Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is responsible for accelerating the worldwide digital business of the Hitachi Group. It achieves this by amplifying the digital capabilities of and strengthening collaboration between other Group companies such as Hitachi Vantara, GlobalLogic, Hitachi Energy, Hitachi Digital Services, and Hitachi Rail – ultimately to deliver cohesive and comprehensive digital strategies for Hitachi Group customers. Hitachi Digital is dedicated to meeting the increasing market demands for digital transformation, particularly in the social infrastructuresectors, including energy, transportation, and in industrial segments such as manufacturing. Visithttps://www.hitachi.us/digital-for-all/ for more information.

About Hitachi Digital Services

Hitachi Digital Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., is an edge-to-core digital consultancy andtechnology services provider helping organizations realize the full potential of AI-driven digital transformation. Througha technology-unified operating model for cloud, data and IoT, Hitachi Digital Services’ end-to-end value creation for clients is established through innovation in digital engineering, implementation services, products, and solutions. Built on Hitachi Group’s more than 110 years of innovation across industries, Hitachi Digital Services helps to improvepeople’s lives today and build a sustainable society tomorrow. To learn more, visit https://hitachids.com.

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi drives Social Innovation Business, creating a sustainable society through the use of data and technology. We solve customers’ and society’s challenges with Lumada solutions leveraging IT, OT (Operational Technology) andproducts. Hitachi operates under the business structure of “Digital Systems & Services” – supporting our customers’ digital transformation; “Green Energy & Mobility” – contributing to a decarbonized society through energy and railway systems, and “Connective Industries” – connecting products through digital technology to provide solutions in various industries. Driven by Digital, Green, and Innovation, we aim for growth through co-creation with our customers. The company’s consolidated revenues for

fiscal year 2022 (ended March 31, 2023) totaled 10,881.1 billion yen, with 696 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 320,000 employees worldwide. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company’s website at https://www.hitachi.com.

