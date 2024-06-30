Hong Kong – Hong Kong films shine at British Film Institute in London (with photos)

Hong Kong films shine at British Film Institute in London (with photos) ***********************************************************************



The Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office, London (London ETO) has partnered with Focus Hong Kong to showcase a selection of Hong Kong films at the British Film Institute (BFI) Southbank, London, United Kingdom, June 27 to 30 (London time).

Addressing the audience before the screening of “In Broad Daylight” on June 28, the Director-General of the London ETO, Mr Gilford Law, highlighted Hong Kong’s vision of developing into an East-meets-West centre for international cultural exchanges as underpinned by the National 14th Five-Year Plan.

“Hong Kong has one of the largest and most dynamic film and entertainment industries in the world. The creativity exhibited by our directors and artists in exploring diverse themes and presenting impactful stories underscores Hong Kong’s open and progressive environment, making it a beacon for creativity and innovation,” he said.

The Focus Hong Kong summer offerings presented four films at the BFI, namely “The Wild, Wild Rose (4K Restored Version)”, “In Broad Daylight”, “The Sword (2K Restored Version)” and “Winter Chants”. An online Q&A session with Director Tsang Tsui-shan of “Winter Chants” will be held after the screening on June 30 (London time).