Hong Kong – Celebration events for 27th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR

Celebration events for 27th anniversary of establishment of HKSAR *****************************************************************



The Chief Executive, Mr John Lee, and senior government officials will attend a flag-raising ceremony and a reception on July 1 (Monday) to celebrate the 27th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.



The flag-raising ceremony will be held at Golden Bauhinia Square outside the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) in Wan Chai at 8am. Community leaders and members of uniform groups will attend the ceremony. No public viewing area will be set up. The Police Band will perform at the ceremony, and a choir from Kwun Tong Government Secondary School will sing the national anthem under the lead of two singers, Mr Albert Lim and Ms Yuki Ip, followed by a fly-past and a sea parade by the disciplined services.



The celebration reception, led by the Chief Executive, will be held at the Grand Hall on Level 3 of the HKCEC after the flag-raising ceremony.



Motorists are reminded that the Police will implement special traffic arrangements at Golden Bauhinia Square and the nearby area during the celebration events.