BPCL and UPSRTC Sign MoU to Install Water Coolers at UPSRTC Bus Stands across Uttar Pradesh

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a ‘Maharatna’ and a Fortune Global 500 Company, and Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to install water coolers at UPSRTC bus stands, providing clean and cold drinking water for bus passengers and the general public. The signing ceremony took place today in Lucknow, with top officials from both organizations.

This initiative, part of BPCL’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, aims to enhance public amenities and ensure the well-being of travelers and the community. The installation of water coolers at 100 UPSRTC bus stands in 87 cities will significantly improve the comfort and convenience of the 2 million passengers who use UPSRTC’s services daily. The implementation of this project will be completed within 90 days.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, BPCL’s I&C Business Head, Mr. Rahul Tandon stated, “We are proud to collaborate with UPSRTC in this meaningful initiative. Providing clean drinking water at bus stands is a vital public service, and through our efforts, we are committed to contributing to the health and welfare of the public. BPCL is fortunate to have associated with UPSRTC for this CSR project and we express our desire to partner with UPSRTC for other similar initiatives which touch the lives of people.”

UPSRTC’s Managing Director, Mr. Masoom Ali Sarwar, added, “Philanthropy is one of the key pillars of society. This CSR project will provide relief to 2 million passengers and will have a profound positive impact on society at large. The MoU with BPCL reflects our shared commitment to enhancing passenger amenities and public services. The installation of water coolers at our bus stands will greatly benefit travelers, especially during the hot summer months.”

Senior executives from both BPCL and UPSRTC attended the ceremony, highlighting the significance of this partnership in enhancing public infrastructure and services.

As a leading organization, BPCL is committed to social responsibility and community betterment. This collaboration with UPSRTC highlights BPCL’s dedication to maximizing positive impacts and promoting inclusive growth for the sustainability of its business.