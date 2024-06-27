Hong Kong – FEHD strives to crack down on sale of chilled or frozen meat disguised as fresh meat (with photo)

FEHD strives to crack down on sale of chilled or frozen meat disguised as fresh meat (with photo) ******************************************************************************************



The Food and Environmental Hygiene Department (FEHD) has long been committed to combating the sale of chilled or frozen meat disguised as fresh meat, and raided a licensed fresh provision shop (FPS) in North District suspected of selling frozen meat as fresh meat today (June 27).



During the operation, FEHD officers raided a licensed FPS in the market of the Queens Hill Shopping Centre in Fanling, and marked and sealed about 206 kilograms of suspected frozen beef for further investigation. A beef sample was also collected for detection of preservatives. Prosecution will be initiated if sufficient evidence is collected. The licensee of the FPS is suspected of breaching the licensing condition for the display and sale of frozen meat as fresh meat, and the FEHD is proceeding with the cancellation of the FPS’s licence.



FEHD officers also initiated prosecution against the operator of the FPS for dirtiness of the premises. A verbal warning was also given for non-compliance with the relevant licensing condition for failing to provide delivery notes for inspection.



A spokesman for the FEHD said, “The selling of chilled or frozen meat disguised as fresh meat breaches the licensing condition and causes food safety problems. The operation of these profiteers is unfair to other shops that comply with the requirements.”



The spokesman added, “Anyone selling chilled or frozen meat without permission commits an offence and is liable to a maximum fine of $50,000 and six months’ imprisonment on conviction. The department will continue to conduct regular inspections at licensed FPSs and market meat stalls, and will actively handle the complaints received. In detecting any irregularities, the FEHD will carry out immediate investigations and take appropriate enforcement action. In addition, the FEHD also proactively investigates suspected violations from time to time, and conducts surprise inspections and enforcement action as necessary. If there is sufficient evidence, prosecution will be initiated and follow-up action will be taken against the breach of licensing conditions or tenancy agreements. The licences of FPSs breaching the licensing conditions may be cancelled, while the tenancies of market meat stalls breaching the tenancy agreements may be terminated.”

The spokesman stressed that the FEHD is very concerned about the situation, and has been committed to combating the sale of chilled or frozen meat disguised as fresh meat by taking stringent enforcement action against the violations.