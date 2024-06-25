Houston Astros Owner and Business Entrepreneur Jim Crane and Fellow Logistics Executive Keith Winters Unveil New Venture: Stress-Free Travel Experiences

Today marks the exciting launch of a travel hospitality venture founded by industry experts Jim Crane and Keith Winters. Drawing on their vast knowledge in hospitality, sports entertainment, and logistics, the duo introduces two travel concierge services: Forecaddie, a golf club transportation service, and My Cruise Porter, an innovative luggage transportation service. This concierge concept aims to transform travel experiences by eliminating travel stress and luggage burdens.

Inspired by their accomplished careers in the hospitality and logistics sectors, the duo envisions a future where every journey is seamless and enjoyable. Keith Winters adds a wealth of experience to the venture. As a founding member of Crane Worldwide Logistics, which now spans 130 offices across 30 countries, he has a proven track record in building global companies and brings 25 years of expertise in vessel logistical services. His goal is to enhance the cruising experience and reduce operational costs for cruise lines. Winters stated, “Our goal is to revolutionize travel by providing a stress-free journey for people to explore the world and arrive at their destinations without the hassles traditionally associated with it. We want to turn every journey into a delightful experience, from the moment travelers step out of their homes until they return.”

Jim Crane brings a remarkable background to the venture. He has built two global companies in the logistics space from the ground up, both of which are now multi-billion-dollar entities. Crane’s achievements include winning two World Series and revitalizing the Houston Open. His deep passion for golf is evident through his sponsorship and golf course ownership, further highlighting his commitment to the sport and its community. Crane highlights the unique aspect of their new venture: “We are combining the best practices from hospitality, sports entertainment, and logistics to offer a holistic solution that caters to the needs of modern travelers. Our approach is centered around efficiency, comfort, and, most importantly, freedom from the baggage constraints that have long plagued the travel experience. With our global network, no provider has the resources to deliver a better experience.”

Forecaddie focuses on transporting golf clubs, ensuring that golf enthusiasts can travel without the hassle of carrying their equipment. My Cruise Porter offers a comprehensive luggage transportation service, delivering bags from travelers’ doorsteps directly to their cruise ship staterooms. The concierge handling is unparalleled, leveraging a robust infrastructure that includes truck fleets, physical port facilities, and aircraft transportation. This extensive portfolio of assets ensures top-tier concierge service for clients and enhances the efficiency of hotels and cruise lines by integrating seamlessly with their operations.

As industry veterans, Jim Crane and Keith Winters’ collaborative effort is set to impact the travel and tourism landscape significantly.