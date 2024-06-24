New Intermountain Health Layton Ambulatory Surgery Center Improves Access to Lower-Cost Procedures

Intermountain Health unveils new Ambulatory Surgery Center at Layton Hospital campus, improving Davis County residents access to lower-cost procedures

Intermountain Health is opening a new ambulatory surgery center in Layton, Utah to enhance access to lower cost outpatient procedures for residents.

The new state-of-the-art surgery center is located on the Intermountain Layton Hospital Campus. It has four operating rooms that can handle more patients daily and is better equipped to accommodate future changes in surgical technology.

Thanks to advancements in technique and equipment, many surgical procedures that typically have required patients to be in the hospital for several days to recover, can now have a patient home shortly after the procedure.

“We know that people heal better when they are close to home and having this resource in Davis County helps ensure patients can be at home faster where they heal best,” said Mike Clark, executive leader for surgery centers at Intermountain Health. “This location means people won’t have to travel far to get the care they need.”

Since the ambulatory surgery center procedures are done outside of a hospital setting and doesn’t require the overhead for long stays, it helps lower the cost associated with the surgery.

This is one of three ambulatory surgery centers Intermountain Health is opening across Utah this year. Surgeries at the new Layton campus are expected to begin in August.

About Intermountain Health

Headquartered in Utah with locations in seven states and additional operations across the western U.S., Intermountain Health is a nonprofit system of 33 hospitals, 385 clinics, medical groups with some 3,900 employed physicians and advanced care providers, a health plans division called Select Health with more than one million members, and other health services. Helping people live the healthiest lives possible, Intermountain is committed to improving community health and is widely recognized as a leader in transforming healthcare by using evidence-based best practices to consistently deliver high-quality outcomes at sustainable costs. For more information or updates, see https://intermountainhealthcare.org/news.