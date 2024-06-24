Mango AI Improves User Experience With the Launch of a “Background Remover”

Mango Animate Upgrades Mango AI with a “background remover” tool.

Recently, Mango Animate upgraded Mango AI with a background remover feature, making it easy for content creators to match their content by changing backgrounds. This is something that will make video creation more efficient and exciting. The tool is designed to make the editing of videos’ backgrounds fast and easy, even for beginners. It is an editing software suitable for professional and personal use.

This background remover tool will enable users to work on different digital media projects, not just videos. Photography is one of the digital media niches that will need this software. The platform will also come in handy for other digital areas such as social media, marketing, training, sales, entertainment, and education.

What is more appealing about this editing tool is its ease of use. Users can edit their photos to remove the background in just two steps – no technical skills needed, which makes it beginner-friendly. Just upload the picture and click “Remove Background,” and the old background is gone.

Mango AI’s background remover has exciting features, such as customized backgrounds, offering a vast range of backgrounds from which to select. Users can also work on the background independently and upload it onto this platform. The ability to download the modified photo is another notable attribute. After removing the background (and probably after adding a new one), users can download the image. This ensures that users are not limited to how and where to use their work media.

“With the option to upload their own background, we have enabled our platform users to be more flexible and to give a personal touch to their content. We also want content creators to have more control over their work,” said Winston Zhang, CEO of Mango Animate, when asked about the customized background editor.

Therefore, background remover is a feature geared towards improving user experience on Mango AI, which makes content creation easier and more fun.

About Mango Animate

Mango Animate is a young and innovative animation video and gif maker, full of creativity and passion for fun and lively animated videos. Packed with a rich library of free media and templates, Mango Animate offers ready-to-go tools and elements to create stunning animated videos for any use, from education to marketing, appealing to all age groups. The software is dedicated to making video creation more accessible to everyone.