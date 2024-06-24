Katie’s Pizza Will Donate to Colton’s Cause, the Ten8 Project, and The Women’s Safe House

Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria’s next Giveback Tuesday event will take place on Tuesday, June 25, at all three locations. Funds raised from the day will be donated to local nonprofits Colton’s Cause, the Ten8 Project, and The Women’s Safe House. The funds will help these charities fulfill their missions of providing financial support to families with special needs dependents, improving the safety and mental well-being of public safety professionals, and empowering women and families to rebuild their lives free of domestic and sexual abuse, respectively.

Once a month, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria hosts Giveback Tuesday, where the restaurant donates 100% of the day’s profits from each of its three locations in Ballpark Village, Rock Hill, and Town and Country to three local nonprofit organizations. So far, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has donated $443,449 to local nonprofit organizations. After this Giveback Tuesday, they are hoping to surpass $450,000 in donations.

Colton’s Cause, established in 2022, improves the quality of life for families of special needs children and young adults through financial support. Funds raised from Giveback Tuesday will cover expenses for families, which include nursing care, therapy sessions, mobility equipment, and home modifications.

To learn more about Colton’s Cause, please visit https://www.coltonscause.org/.

The Ten8 Project, founded in 2021, is dedicated to making a difference in the lives of public safety professionals. They will use the Giveback Tuesday funds to provide firefighters and police officers with lifesaving tools and training so they can effectively protect and serve the residents in their area.

To learn more about the Ten8 Project, please visit https://www.ten8project.org/.

Since 1977, The Women’s Safe House has empowered women and families to rebuild their lives free of domestic and sexual abuse. Funds received will support the programs and services they offer, which help women become confident and independent.

To learn more about The Women’s Safe House, please visit https://twsh.org/.

About Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria

Founded in 2008, Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria has expanded to three staple locations in St. Louis, Missouri, offering award-winning reimagined interpretations of regional Italian cuisine featuring fresh, local, and seasonal ingredients. Katie’s Pizza & Pasta Osteria is open Monday through Thursday from 11 am to 10 pm, on Friday from 11 am to 11 pm, on Saturday from 10 am to 11 pm, and Sunday from 10 am to 10 pm. Curbside pickup and patio service will also be available. To order curbside pickup, please visit www.katiespizzaandpasta.com.