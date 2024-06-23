Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow Inspires Future Business Leaders At Its 28th Convocation Ceremony

The event signified a substantial milestone in the academic journey of 347 graduating students, underlining their exceptional hard work, resilience and relentless commitment to success.

The event was graced by the esteemed presence of Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi, a prominent Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, who marked his presence as the chief guest. In addition, the ceremony welcomed Mr Ashok Joshi, Senior Vice President, Axis Bank, and a respected alumnus of Jaipuria Institute of Management, belonging to the outstanding batch of 1998-2000, as the Guest of Honour.

The momentous occasion also featured a series of ceremonial proceedings, including the presentation of the annual report by Dr Kavita Pathak, Director of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Lucknow, and the conferring of diplomas to graduating students by the Chairman, Board of Governors (BoG).

”Drawing upon the timeless teachings of Gautam Buddha, Dr Pathak emphasized the importance of self-reliance and continuous learning in today’s rapidly evolving world. “Be your own light!” she stated, quoting Buddha’s profound guidance. “At the culmination of Diksha or Saadhna, Gautam Buddha’s sermon was to light your own path and do it with great humility, inner consciousness, and self-awareness. Free yourself of biases, prejudices, and any fear that tolls you back.,” said Dr Kavita Pathak.

Highlighting the necessity of adaptability, Dr Pathak urged the graduates to embrace the concept of “learning to unlearn.” She remarked, “In a world where every three months you see technology change shape, unlearn and prepare to relearn with new knowledge, information, and skills.

Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi explained that it is India’s cultural and ancient ethos that is tied to creating a better future for the world and said that India has the capacity to create coherence in conflicts.

Furthermore, he encouraged the students to contribute more to research and to focus on future technologies like composite material, genome sequencing, space technology, quantum computing, etc., and to focus on determination rather than intellect.

Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi also praised Jaipuria Lucknow for its success in giving cultural sanskars to the students.

A key highlight of the convocation was the awarding of medals to meritorious graduating students by the Chief Guest, Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi, and the valedictorian speech delivered by the Student of the Year. Furthermore, Mr Ashok Joshi also delivered an insightful address, inspiring the budding managers to carve a distinctive niche in their respective domains and navigate the complexities of their professional careers.

“This is the day that marks the culmination of hard work, personal growth, and lifelong friendships. With favourable economic macros, what we need to know is how hungry are we, need to learn, update skills, and always be curious. Always remember that the elevator to success is out of order – you will have to use the stairs. Go out and make us all proud. Best wishes”, said Mr Joshi.

Award Winners:

Preya Chakravarty was awarded the Best Student of the Year (Female) trophy for her outstanding academic performance and leadership. She received the prestigious PGDM Chairmans Gold Medal for her academic excellence.

Sahil Gulati was honored with the PGDM (Retail Management) Chairmans Gold Medal.

Isha Dubey received the PGDM (Financial Services) Chairmans Gold Medal.

Relentless dedication, transforming midnight oil into a beacon of success, and Embracing every challenge as a stepping stone, I turned my dreams into my reality. Preya Chakravarty (Student of the Year and PGDM-Gold Medallist).

Jaipuria Lucknow also celebrated the achievements of its esteemed alumni with alumni awards:

Academic Excellence Award: Dr. Naveen Arora (2008-2010 batch)

Corporate Excellence Award: Mr. Somit Chitrey (2002-2004 batch) and Mr. Ankur Khare (2003-2005 batch)

Notable Public Service Award: Mr. Vidya Bhooshan Singh (2009-2011 batch) for efficient plastic waste management.

Brimming with enthusiasm, the graduating students also shared their unprecedented academic journey and the holistic support offered at the institution.

“I want to express my gratitude to Jaipuria Lucknow for everything I have learned over the last two years, as it has not only helped me build my business acumen but also my personality as a whole. I am deeply grateful to the esteemed faculty members whose tireless efforts have supported me throughout my academic journey. Without their unwavering support, I could not have achieved my dreams, said Akhil Anand Kanchan, Batch 2022-24.

Honouring the dedication and tireless efforts of the faculty, staff and alumni of Jaipuria Institute of Management, Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi delivered an award of recognition to applaud their contributions towards academic excellence and innovation.

The ceremony concluded with an enlightening address by Mr Sudhanshu Trivedi, followed by a vote of thanks by Mr Shreevats Jaipuria, Vice Chairman, Board of Governors, and the playing of the National Anthem.

